Oscar Campos Named to Frontier League East All-Star Team

July 5, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Tri-City ValleyCats News Release







TROY, NY - On Friday, the Frontier League announced that Tri-City ValleyCats C Oscar Campos has been named as a reserve on this year's East Division All-Star team. The Midsummer Classic will be held on Wednesday, July 17th at Stade Canac, home of the Québec Capitales. First pitch is scheduled for 7 PM EDT. To purchase tickets to the Frontier League All-Star Game, go to this link.

Campos is in his fourth year (2018, 2021, 2023, 2024) with the ValleyCats, and is arguably having his best season yet. Entering Friday, in 40 games played, the 27-year-old leads Tri-City with a .320 batting average, six homers, and 38 RBI, the latter of which is tied for eighth in the Frontier League. It's the first time Campos will be playing in a Midsummer Classic as a member of the 'Cats. The backstop became the ninth ValleyCats player since 2021 to win a Frontier League weekly award. He earned "Player of the Week" honors during the week of June 3-9 this year, homering in four consecutive games.

Campos is in his 11th professional season, nine of which have come in affiliated ball, splitting time between the Houston Astros and New York Mets organizations. In his first ValleyCats stint, Campos was a key contributor to the team's 2018 New York-Penn League Championship run. He has also spent time with the Aguilas de Zulia in the Venezuelan Winter League from 2021-23. The Maturin, Venezuela native signed as a 17-year-old with Houston in 2014, and reached as far as Triple-A with the Syracuse Mets in 2023. Overall, he has a .280 batting average with 27 home runs and 210 RBI in 404 professional games.

Season 22 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as single game tickets, ticket plans and group outings are available to purchase. The ValleyCats are in the midst of a six-game homestand from July 2-7 at Joe Bruno Stadium. Tri-City takes on Sussex County for a weekend series from July 5-7. On Friday, July 5th, the ValleyCats will be celebrating Neon Night! You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

