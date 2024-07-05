Florence Earns Four All-Star Selections

July 5, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls, presented by Towne Properties, earned four selections for the 2024 Frontier League All-Star Game announced by the league on Friday afternoon.

The Y'alls will send OF TJ Reeves, OF Hank Zeisler, C Sergio Gutierrez, and 3B Brian Fuentes to Quebec for the All-Star festivities. Reeves and Zeisler were announced as starters in the outfield for the West Division and Gutierrez and Fuentes will fill in as reserves at catcher and third-base respectively.

The Florence offense has been full of stars all season, fueling them to a top-five offense in the league during the first half. Reeves and Zeisler have shined at the top of that offense all season, leading the team in multiple offensive categories including; batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, hits, RBIs, home runs, doubles, and triples.

Through 47 games, Reeves owns a .322/.366/.570 slash line with a team-high 44 RBIs (2nd in Frontier League) and 11 homers (tied for 1st in Frontier League). Zeisler has been phenomenal at multiple spots in the outfield, first base, and catcher this season while also dominating at the plate. Zeisler owns a team-high .328/.436/.580 slash line with 16 doubles, six home runs, and 36 RBIs.

Brian Fuentes and Sergio Gutierrez will join the team as reserves but have both been key players for the Y'alls this season. Fuentes has played in every single game this season and has been a keystone at the hot corner, making tons of web gems every night. He leads the team in walks with 29 and owns a .279/.385/.413 slash line collecting 33 RBIs as well. Gutierrez has been the primary catcher for Florence all season and his rocket of an arm behind the plate has collected many caught stealing victims in the first half. The switch-hitter has provided some pop with his bat from both sides of the plate with five home runs and owns a modest .207/.305/.378 slash line.

Florence is honored to have these initial four players selected for the All-Star game and can't wait to see what they do in the Mid-Summer Classic!

The Frontier League All-Star game takes place in Quebec with the events starting on July 16th and the actual game being played on July 17th.

