Bolts Fall to Washington

July 5, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







WASHINGTON, PA- The Windy City ThunderBolts dropped the first game of a three game series against the Washington Wild Things 0-0 Friday night at Wild Things ballpark.

Windy City (20-30) struck the first run of the game in the top of the third by an RBI single by Joey Grabanski making it 1-0 Windy City.

Washington (31-17) struck right off the bat of JC Santini with a solo home run knotting the game 1-1. Following a hit by pitch to Carson Clowers, Caleb McNeely demolished a two-run home run jumping to a 3-1 lead.

Windy City struck lumber in the top of the fifth. Brennan Dorighi clubbed his second home run of the season, cutting the Bolts deficit to 3-2.

The Wild Things took the run back and added a tally back in the bottom of the fifth. A sacrifice fly from McNeely made it a two-run cushion again for Washington.

The ThunderBolts didn't go away in the top of the eighth. Emmanuel Sanchez and Kingston Liniak singled with one out. Christian Kuzemka then drove in Sanchez with and RBI single making it 4-3.

Washington RHP Christian James came in relief in the eighth. James retired all five outs via strikeout for his second save of the season.

Bolts starting pitcher Will Armbruester (2-5) yanked 5.0 innings surrendering four hits over four earned runs while walking three and striking out two.

Zack Kirby (5-4) dealt 5.2 innings conceding nine hits over two earned runs while walking none and striking out four.

The ThunderBolts finish off a six game road trip in Washington with The middle game of theseries against the Wild Things Saturday at 6:05 CT at Wild Things Ballpark. Windy City (TBA) v Washington Darien Fregio (5-2, 6.35).

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.