Bolts Fall to Washington
July 5, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Windy City ThunderBolts News Release
WASHINGTON, PA- The Windy City ThunderBolts dropped the first game of a three game series against the Washington Wild Things 0-0 Friday night at Wild Things ballpark.
Windy City (20-30) struck the first run of the game in the top of the third by an RBI single by Joey Grabanski making it 1-0 Windy City.
Washington (31-17) struck right off the bat of JC Santini with a solo home run knotting the game 1-1. Following a hit by pitch to Carson Clowers, Caleb McNeely demolished a two-run home run jumping to a 3-1 lead.
Windy City struck lumber in the top of the fifth. Brennan Dorighi clubbed his second home run of the season, cutting the Bolts deficit to 3-2.
The Wild Things took the run back and added a tally back in the bottom of the fifth. A sacrifice fly from McNeely made it a two-run cushion again for Washington.
The ThunderBolts didn't go away in the top of the eighth. Emmanuel Sanchez and Kingston Liniak singled with one out. Christian Kuzemka then drove in Sanchez with and RBI single making it 4-3.
Washington RHP Christian James came in relief in the eighth. James retired all five outs via strikeout for his second save of the season.
Bolts starting pitcher Will Armbruester (2-5) yanked 5.0 innings surrendering four hits over four earned runs while walking three and striking out two.
Zack Kirby (5-4) dealt 5.2 innings conceding nine hits over two earned runs while walking none and striking out four.
The ThunderBolts finish off a six game road trip in Washington with The middle game of theseries against the Wild Things Saturday at 6:05 CT at Wild Things Ballpark. Windy City (TBA) v Washington Darien Fregio (5-2, 6.35).
• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...
Frontier League Stories from July 5, 2024
- Bolts Fall to Washington - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Ruiz Delivers Eight Strong Frames to Extend 'Cats Win Streak to Seven Games - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Pindel Named West Division All-Star - Windy City ThunderBolts
- Oscar Campos Named to Frontier League East All-Star Team - Tri-City ValleyCats
- Four Grizzlies Named 2024 All-Stars - Gateway Grizzlies
- Eight Boulders Named Frontier League All-Stars - New York Boulders
- Florence Earns Four All-Star Selections - Florence Y'alls
- John Cristino Named to Frontier League All-Star Game & Starting Catcher - New England Knockouts
- Four Boomers Named to All-Star Game; Three to Start - Schaumburg Boomers
- Frontier League All-Stars Announced - FL
- Mendham Named 2024 Frontier League All-Star - Evansville Otters
- FL Recap - FL
- Grizzlies Outslug Knockouts in 4th of July Showcase - New England Knockouts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windy City ThunderBolts Stories
- Bolts Fall to Washington
- Pindel Named West Division All-Star
- Crushers Soak Bolts
- July 9-11 Series Preview
- Crushers Blank Bolts