Mendham Named 2024 Frontier League All-Star

July 5, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Evansville Otters News Release







EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Frontier League announced Friday afternoon that INF David Mendham has been named to the 2024 West Division All-Star team.

"David has put in a tremendous amount of work this season," Otters field manager Andy McCauley said. "He continues to be one of the most consistent hitters in this league."

Mendham is near the top of the Frontier League in many offensive categories, ranking in the top ten in batting average (.341 - 5th in FL), on base percentage (.458 - 3rd in FL), doubles (13 - 6th in FL) and walks (34 - 4th in FL). He also has 24 RBIs with three home runs and a triple.

He joined the Otters after an honorable mention All-Big 12 season with Oklahoma State. Mendham played in 61 games his final year (2023) with the Cowboys. While hitting for a .312 average, the former Cowboy tallied 19 multi-hit and 12 multi-RBI games. Prior to Oklahoma State, he began his collegiate tenure at Connors State College and was an NJCAA All-American, hitting over .420 in 2019 with 14 homers and 85 RBIs.

Mendham and the Otters return home tonight to begin a three-game homestand against the league's newest addition - the New England Knockouts. First pitch from Bosse Field is set for 6:35 p.m. CT. Coverage is available on the Otters Digital Network and FloBaseball.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.