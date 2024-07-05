Florence Drowns in New York
July 5, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
Florence Y'alls News Release
FLORENCE, KY - The Florence Y'alls (21-27), presented by Towne Properties, were obliterated 16-5 in the series opener against the New York Boulders. This marks the largest margin of loss by Florence this season.
The game started with a bang for Florence when they plated four runs in the top of the first. The inning was highlighted by a two-run single from Drew Holderbach, which was his first professional hit.
Blake Loubier took the mound for Florence and was doomed from the start. New York answered with four runs of their own on five hits. With two outs and runners at the corners, the rain poured down on Clover Stadium. The game went into an hour and ten-minute rain delay.
Loubier's night was done and Ross Thompson was able to escape the first inning with no more damage done. The wheels fell off after that for Thompson and the rest of the Y'alls pitching staff, which included performance from Carter Poiry, Darrien Williams, Hank Zeisler, and Alberti Chavez. Three runs came across for New York in the second inning, the fourth inning, the fifth inning, and the sixth inning.
The Florence staff ended with 13 walks plus a hit batter to account for 14 free bases, which added to the 16 hits for New York. The 13 walks were the most allowed in a game from the staff this season.
Florence saw positive nights at the plate from Blaze O'Saben, who finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored, and Zade Richardson who went 4-for-5.
Florence and New York will return tomorrow for game two of the three-game series. Southpaw Jonaiker Villalobos will get the ball for the Y'alls and will be opposed by New York's southpaw, Mitchel Senger. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. ET.
