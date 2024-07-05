Pindel Named West Division All-Star

July 5, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

The Frontier League announced the rosters for the July 17 All-Star Game on Friday afternoon and the Windy City ThunderBolts will be represented by starting pitcher Buddie Pindel. He will join the West Division squad at Stade Canac in Québec City for this year's festivities.

Through ten starts, Pindel has arguably been the best pitcher in the Frontier League. His 1.90 ERA is the lowest in the league, more than half a run better than any other pitcher. He also ranks fourth in wins with a 5-3 record and is third with 66.1 innings pitched.

Pindel currently leads the Windy City staff in wins, innings, ERA and strikeouts (51). He threw his second career complete game on May 29 at Trois-Riviéres.

This is the first all-star selection for Pindel, who is in his first year with the ThunderBolts and third as a professional out of the University of Hawaii. He spent his first two pro seasons with the Boise Hawks in the Pioneer League, which does not feature a midsummer all-star game. His inclusion on this year's all-star roster makes 2024 the eighth consecutive season that the ThunderBolts have had at least one pitcher selected.

This year's Frontier League All-Star Game will be the first in league history to be played outside of the United States. It will be hosted by the back-to-back champion Québec Capitales at Stade Canac with the Home Run Derby slated for Monday, July 16 and the All-Star Game to follow the next day.

