Joyce Sets Record as Boomers Fall in Roadtrip Opener

July 5, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

SAUGET, Ill. - On a night when Jake Joyce set the Frontier League's career record for appearances, the Schaumburg Boomers suffered a 7-4 setback at the hands of the Gateway Grizzlies in the opener of a six-game roadtrip.

Gateway plated single runs in each of the first two innings to take the early lead but the Boomers scored four times in the third to jump ahead. Felix Aberouette led off the inning with an opposite field solo homer to right, his first of the year. Evan Orzech followed with a single, Alec Craig walked and Will Prater legged out a bunt to load the bases. Christian Fedko doubled off the wall in left to tie the game. Paxton Wallace stroked a two-run single with two outs to hand the Boomers the advantage.

The lead held until the bottom of the sixth when Gateway scored three runs, taking the lead with two outs by stringing together five singles in the frame. The Grizzlies added insurance runs in the seventh and eighth to secure the victory.

Joyce entered the game in the bottom of the eighth inning for his 281st career appearance, surpassing the record set by Gateway Pitching Coach Nick Kennedy. Jackson Hickert suffered the loss, tossing 5.1 innings. The Boomers finished with seven hits in the game, two of which came from Wallace. The team also drew six walks. Craig drew two more walks to add to his league leading total. The All-Star has walked nine times in the last four contests.

The Boomers (27-22) continue the roadtrip and series in St. Louis with the middle game against Gateway tomorrow night at 6:30pm. RHP Aaron Glickstein (3-3, 6.16) is slated to start for the Boomers against RHP Teague Conrad (3-2, 3.73). The team returns home on July 12 for a three-game set at Wintrust Field before the All-Star break. Plenty of fun is slated for the night as it is Star Wars Night featuring postgame fireworks and a special drone show. The team will wear special jerseys that be auctioned to benefit Donate Life Illinois. Tickets for the remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

