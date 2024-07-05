John Cristino Named to Frontier League All-Star Game & Starting Catcher
July 5, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)
New England Knockouts News Release
BROCKTON, MA - The Frontier League announced Friday afternoon that New England Knockouts catcher John Cristino has been named to the East Division All-Star roster and will start in the All-Star Game in Québec, Canada.
Cristino, age 24, is having the best season of his young career. The catcher has appeared in 43 games in the campaign and nears the top of every offensive statistic. As of this release, Cristino is tied for the league-lead in home runs (11), accompanied by a .321 batting average and 38 RBIs. He is tied for sixth place in runs batted in.
"I'm really happy for John and excited that he's going to have an opportunity to play in the all star game," Manager Jerod Edmondson expressed. "He has been a vital piece to our team, consistently producing for us the entire year, and has shown that he is one of the best players in our league. He has been a leader and worked extremely hard to put himself in this situation and we are all excited for him to showcase himself with the other top players in the league."
The Haddonfield, New Jersey native joined the Knockouts after a small stint with the Kane County Cougars of the American Association. He whacked two home runs and four hits in 13 games. He played his collegiate baseball at the University of Rhode Island, eventually transferring to Towson University to play 33 games.
The Knockouts continue their road trip tomorrow, playing in game one of their weekend series versus the Evansville Otters. They return to Campanelli Stadium on July 9th, beginning a six-game homestead against the Tri-City ValleyCats. Tickets for the week can be found at https://tickets.knockoutsbaseball.com/.
