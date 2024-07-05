Eight Boulders Named Frontier League All-Stars

July 5, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Pomona, NY - After voting results were released this afternoon, the New York Boulders are proud to announce they have a league-high eight players selected to participate in the 31st Frontier League All-Star Game, scheduled for July 17th at Stade Canac in Québec City, Québec.

Shortstop Austin Dennis and outfielder David Vinsky were elected to start for the East Division stars, joined by catcher Joe DeLuca, first baseman Peyton Isaacson, and third baseman Chris Kwitzer in reserve roles, along with righthanded pitchers Brandon Backman, Blaine Traxel, and Dylan Smith. Festivities - including the Home Run Derby -- begin on Tuesday, July 16th.

Per the Frontier League's release, "Dennis' .344 batting average sticks out in an excellent New York lineup as one of the best. His ability to get the Boulder offense started in his role at the top of the lineup makes him an integral piece to a team that is in a fight for a divisional crown." - Editor's note: The Boulders start this weekend's series at Clover Stadium vs. the Florence Y'alls leading their division by percentage points over the two-game defending league champion Québec Capitales.

Also from the league release, "Vinsky is the big power in the Boulder lineup. His 10 home runs and 44 RBIs rank near the top of the Frontier League."

Additionally: Backman is Ged for the league lead with 6 wins; he won his first six decisions, highlighted by a franchise record-tying 12- strikeout performance at Québec on June 28th.

Traxel ranks among the league leaders in earned run average (3.04) and leads the Boulders with 56 1/3 innings pitched.

Smith (4-0 record with 6 saves) has pitched to a sparkling earned run average of 1.02, while holding the opposition to a miniscule .075 batting average.

