Four Boomers Named to All-Star Game; Three to Start

July 5, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Schaumburg Boomers News Release







SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The Frontier League announced the initial members of the All-Star teams that will represent each division at the All-Star Game hosted by Quebec on July 17 and the Schaumburg Boomers are proud to announce that four players have been chosen to take part in the event as members of the West Division team including three starters. Cole Cook, Alec Craig, Tyler Depreta-Johnson and Christian Fedko will all be headed to Canada.

Cook was the 2023 Frontier League Pitcher of the Year and owns a record of 2-2 with a 3.38 ERA in his 10 starts thus far in 2024. Cook is second in the league with 74 strikeouts in 58.2 innings. The lefty has twice recorded 10 or more strikeouts in a game and was selected as the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week after fanning 11 in seven shutout innings against Florence on May 17. The Central Illinois native owns five quality starts and has struck out the side six times. Cook is currently riding an 11.1 inning scoreless streak after striking out seven in seven blank innings in his last start, a 7-0 victory over Ottawa.

Craig, voted as the starter at second base, is a fourth-year member of the Boomers and opened the season with a 36-game on-base streak. The streak was at 41 contests dating back to the final five games of the 2023 season. The left-handed hitter has served as the leadoff man all season and leads the league with 49 walks. Craig has drawn a walk in 10 consecutive contests and 37 of the 48 games to date. The New Jersey native owns an OBP of .463, second on the team. Additionally, the infielder is hitting an even .300 with two homers and 32 RBIs while sitting seventh in the league with 39 runs scored. Craig, who is also 14-for-15 in stolen base attempts, has been a key piece of the defense up the middle for the Boomers at second.

Depreta-Johnson was named as the starting shortstop. The first-year member of the Boomers has been dazzling regularly on the defensive side, but has also brought a bat that is helping move the lineup from the bottom of the order for one of the league's top offenses. Depreta-Johnson homered on the first pitch he saw as a member of the Boomers on May 10 at Washington to set the tone for the season. The California native is batting .274 currently with a homer and 25 RBIs. Depreta-Johnson is second on the team in at bats and owns 46 hits with 11 multi-hit games and seven multi-RBI contests. The shortstop has also posted a pair of eight-game hitting streaks this year.

Fedko, named to start in the outfield, is the league's leading hitter at .373 and also paces the league in on-base percentage at .481. The first-year member of the Boomers turned it on in the month of June, amassing 41 hits in 26 games while batting .432. Fedko has homered four times while driving in 30 and owns eight steals. The right-handed hitter has drawn 29 walks and is also among the league leaders in doubles with 13. Fedko has reached base in 21 consecutive contests and owns 18 multi-hit games including seven with three.

The Boomers (27-21) are on the road for the next six games beginning with three this weekend in St. Louis against the Gateway Grizzlies. The team returns home on July 12 for a three-game set at Wintrust Field before the All-Star break. Tickets for the remaining contests this season are now on sale! Make plans to be part of the fun this summer before it's too late! Visit boomersbaseball.com or call 847-461-3695 to secure yours.

