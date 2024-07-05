Frontier League All-Stars Announced

QUÉBEC CITY - The rosters for the 31st annual Frontier League All-Star Game have been released!

This year's mid-summer classic will be held in Québec City, Québec, with events starting on July 16th and running up until the game on July 17th.

Starting on Tuesday, July 16th, events will include a free baseball clinic at Stade Canac and a skills competition for youth players.

At 7:00 PM EDT, the Home Run Derby will kick off, showcasing some of the best power bats from across the Frontier League!

On Wednesday, July 17th, the Québec Capitales will host a baseball tournament for youth teams in the greater Québec area. The Frontier League All-Star game will follow, with the first pitch being thrown at 7:00 PM EDT. Tickets for the game can be purchased using the QR code included above!

Here are your 2024 Frontier League All-Stars, beginning with the EAST DIVISION:

STARTERS:

C - John Cristino, New England Knockouts - Cristino's excellence at the plate has stood out in New England's lineup throughout the season, as he currently leads the club in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. His 11 home runs are also tied for tops in the Frontier League.

1B - Dalton Combs, Trois-Rivières Aigles - Combs has been a steady offensive presence in the Aigles' lineup, showcased in his ranking near the top of every offensive category for the team.

2B - Cory Acton, Sussex County Miners - In his first year in the Frontier League, Combs has enjoyed remarkable offensive success. His .336 batting average only tells part of the story, as he also leads the Miners in stolen bases.

3B - AJ Wright, Ottawa Titans - Voted Player of the Week back in the third week of the season, Wright has continued to be one of the Titans' best bats. His .324 batting average is first on the team.

SS - Austin Dennis, New York Boulders - Dennis' .344 batting average sticks out in an excellent New York lineup as one of the best. His ability to get the Boulder offense started in his role at the top of the lineup makes him an integral piece to a team that is in a fight for a divisional crown.

OF - David Vinsky, New York Boulders - Vinsky is the big power in the Boulder lineup. His 10 home runs and 44 RBIs rank near the top of the Frontier League.

OF - LP Pelletier, Trois-Rivières Aigles - Another former Player of the Week, Pelletier's reliability on the field and in the batter's box has been a part of the Aigles' latest surge.

OF - Justin Gideon, Québec Capitales - Gideon's bat is the power source in Québec, as he is the club's current leader in home runs and RBIs.

PITCHERS:

RHP Brandon Backman, New York Boulders

RHP Erasmo Pinales, Ottawa Titans

RHP Ryan Sandberg, Québec Capitales

RHP Tucker Smith, Trois-Rivières Aigles

RHP Frank Moscatiello, Québec Capitales

RHP Blaine Traxel, New York Boulders

RHP Dylan Smith, New York Boulders

RHP Yuhi Sako, New Jersey Jackals

LHP Grant Larson, Ottawa Titans

RESERVES:

C Oscar Campos, Tri-City ValleyCats

C Joe DeLuca, New York Boulders

1B Peyton Isaacson, New York Boulders

2B Jesmuel Valentin, Québec Capitales

3B Chris Kwitzer, New York Boulders

SS Kyle Crowl, Québec Capitales

OF Raphael Gladu, Trois-Rivières Aigles

Here are the 2024 Frontier League All-Stars from the WEST DIVISION:

STARTERS:

C - Alfredo Gonzalez, Lake Erie Crushers - Gonzalez and his huge bat have earned an All-Star bid in his first season in the Frontier League. The former member of the Chicago White Sox has blasted nine home runs so far this season and has shown good baserunning savvy with eight stolen bases.

1B - Matthew Warkentin, Joliet Slammers - Warkentin's home run power paved his way towards his first All-Star nod, as he is currently tied for most in the league.

2B - Alec Craig, Schaumburg Boomers - Craig is enjoying his best offensive year with Schaumburg. His .300 average and 32 RBIs are good for third on the team in both categories.

3B - DJ Stewart, Gateway Grizzlies - Stewart will take the hot corner in this year's mid-summer classic, where he will bring another hefty bat. He is currently hitting .320 with 10 home runs and 42 RBIs.

SS - Tyler Depreta-Johnson, Schaumburg Boomers - One of the best defensive shortstops in the league, Depreta-Johnson has added to his highlight reel with plenty of eye-popping plays for Schaumburg this year.

OF - Christian Fedko, Schaumburg Boomers - Fedko has played several different positions for Schaumburg, seeing time at third base as well this season. His aggressive swing has produced a .373 batting average and 30 RBIs so far.

OF - TJ Reeves, Florence Y'alls - Reeves is coming off a stretch where he hit four home runs in as many games for the Y'alls, tying him for the league lead with 11. He is also currently second in the league with 44 RBIs.

OF - Hank Zeisler, Florence Y'alls - Ziesler is the perfect compliment to Reeves in the Florence outfield, bringing another heavy bat to the heart of the Y'alls' lineup.

PITCHERS:

LHP Jack Eisenbarger, Lake Erie Crushers

LHP Kevin "Buddie" Pindel, Windy City ThunderBolts

LHP Cole Cook, Schaumburg Boomers

RHP Gyeongju Kim, Washington Wild Things

RHP Zach Kirby, Washington Wild Things

LHP Kobe Foster, Washington Wild Things

RHP Christian Scafidi, Lake Erie Crushers

RHP Anthony Escobar, Lake Erie Crushers

RHP Trevor Kuncl, Lake Erie Crushers

RESERVES:

C Sergio Gutierrez, Florence Y'alls

C Drew Stengren, Joliet Slammers

1B David Mendham, Evansville Otters

2B Gabe Holt, Gateway Grizzlies

3B Brian Fuentes, Florence Y'alls

SS Abdiel Diaz, Gateway Grizzlies

OF Caleb McNeely, Washington Wild Things

