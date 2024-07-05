Wild Things Take One-Run Game In Opener Against Bolts

WASHINGTON, Pa. - Despite being out-hit 13 to five, the Washington Wild Things won the series opener at home against the Windy City Thunderbolts by a score of 4-3. Fans were also treated to a night of baseball and fireworks for the second day in a row.

The Thunderbolts took the early 1-0 lead in the top of the third with a Joey Grabanski ground ball that made its way into right field, which scored Brennen Dorighi from second.

After two innings without a hit, Washington responded when JC Santini hit a bomb to left for a lead-off home run, making the score 1-1. The Wild Things were not done as Carson Clowers was hit by a pitch, which brought up Caleb McNeely. He hit a deep shot to left center field that left the ballpark and extended the lead to 3-1. It was McNeely's 11th home run, which ties him for the most home runs in the Frontier League.

In the top of the fifth Dorighi hit a solo shot to right field cutting the Wild Things lead 3-2. Kirby then struck out two and gave up a single to Grabanski. Santini threw Grabanski out at second on a steal attempt to end the inning.

Santini would continue his stellar game in the bottom of the fifth as he hit a lead-off single. Clowers would then advance Santini to third on a drive to left center field that resulted in a double. Both Santini and Clowers would advance on a McNeely sacrifice fly, giving the Wild Things another run to make it a 4-2 game. It was the 51st RBI of the year for the 2024 Frontier League All Star, which leads the league.

Wild Things starter Zach Kirby, who was named a Frontier League All Star today, went 5.2 innings, giving up two runs on nine hits with four strikeouts. Kirby continues his excellent season, as he has a 2.46 ERA after this game, which is good for second in the league. He went to 5-4 on the season with the win.

Brendan Nail came in relief for Kirby at the end of the top sixth and pitched 1.1 innings, accumulating two strikeouts and allowing one hit.

Justin Goosen-Brown then came in relief in the top of the eighth inning. Goosen-Brown yielded three hits and one run, but his teammate Christian James came in and ended the inning. James pitched 1.2 innings, striking out every batter he faced in a dominant relief effort. He earned the save, his second.

The Wild Things will be back tomorrow to face the ThunderBolts in game two of the series. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.

