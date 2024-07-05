FL Recap

GRIZZLIES COME BACK TO BLAST KNOCKOUTS

SAUGET, IL - On Thursday night, the Gateway Grizzlies came back from down five to defeat the New England Knockouts 17-12 at Grizzlies Ballpark.

The Grizzlies (26-21) registered 16 hits and scored 10 unanswered runs to take a slugfest finale against the Knockouts (13-34). New England grabbed the lead in the top of the first, but the Grizzlies were quickly able to capture it after an RBI groundout and a sacrifice fly. DH David Mayberry then pushed the lead to 3-1 later in the inning with a solo homer. The Knockouts continued to roll in the second, tying the game at 3-3. Gateway responded with home runs from 3B DJ Stewart and RF Kyle Gaedele to make it 6-3. New England broke the game open in the fourth inning, pushing across eight runs to take an 11-6 lead. After both sides added a run over the next inning, the Grizzlies began their comeback effort in the fifth with an RBI double from LF Victor Castillo. The seventh inning put Gateway right back in the game, as they capitalized on several pitching mistakes and an error by New England to get within one. 2B Tate Wargo then gave the Grizzlies the lead with a two-run single, eventually coming around to score himself on a wild pitch. The Grizzlies piled on in the eighth and pushed the lead to 17-12 while their bullpen only allowed two hits over the final three innings. RHP Alec Whaley earned the win in relief for Gateway while LHP Kyle Petri took the loss.

The Grizzlies will host the Schaumburg Boomers for their next series, beginning on Friday at 7:30 PM EDT. The Knockouts will continue their road trip with a series in Evansville against the Otters. First pitch for the series opener on Friday is at 7:35 PM EDT.

TITANS SCORE SIX IN THE EIGHTH TO TAKE SERIES IN SCHAUMBURG

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Ottawa Titans used a big eighth inning to secure their 8-6 victory over the Schaumburg Boomers on Thursday.

After another series win, the Titans (28-18) are making the top of the Frontier League East division even more crowded as they now sit just one game out of first place. The visitors got off on the right foot, scoring the game's first run on a fielder's choice in the top of the first. The Boomers (27-21) responded quickly with a sacrifice fly to tie the game in the home half of the inning. Things were relatively quiet until the sixth inning, with neither side able to produce any runs until the sixth inning. Ottawa retook the lead in the sixth on a sacrifice fly, only to have the lead slip away on a two-run double from Schaumburg in the seventh. The Titans changed the flow of the game in the eighth, starting with 3B AJ Wright's two-run home run that gave them a 4-3 lead. As if that was not enough, Ottawa continued to add to the score with four more runs, including a two-run triple from LF Lamar Briggs to make it 8-3. The Boomers would fight back, scoring three runs in the bottom of the inning while getting the tying and go-ahead runs on base, but they were left stranded. RHP Erasmo Pinales made quick work of the Boomers in the bottom of the ninth, getting three consecutive outs after walking the first batter to nail down his 14th save of the year. RHP Matt Dallas earned the win out of the bullpen for Ottawa while RHP Brendan Knoll took the loss.

The Titans will continue their road trip around Chicagoland, facing off with the Joliet Slammers next on Friday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 PM EDT. The Boomers will move on to face the Gateway Grizzlies in Sauget. First pitch for the opener on Friday is at 7:30 PM EDT.

FOSTER, WILD THINGS SHUT OUT Y'ALLS

WASHINGTON, PA - The Washington Wild Things picked up their second shutout victory of the season, defeating the Florence Y'alls 1-0 at Thomas More Stadium on Thursday night.

After shutting out Lake Erie the previous weekend, the Wild Things (30-17) continued their pitching dominance over the Y'alls (21-26), taking the rubber match of the series on Independence Day. The lone run of the game was scored in the second inning, courtesy of an RBI double from 2B Evan Berkey. Washington limited Florence to just four hits in the contest, none of which went for extra bases. LHP Kobe Foster was spectacular in the start for the Wild Things, racking up a career-high 11 strikeouts across seven shutout innings for the win. RHP Gyeongju Kim continued his reign as a shutdown closer for Washington, picking up his 12th save of the season and striking out one in the ninth. RHP Reed Smith took the loss for the Y'alls.

The Wild Things will host the Windy City ThunderBolts for their next series, beginning on Friday at 7:05 PM EDT. The Y'alls will continue their East Coast road trip with a series against the New York Boulders next. First pitch for Friday's series opener is set for 7:00 PM EDT.

VALLEYCATS COMPLETE HUGE SWEEP AGAINST CAPITALES

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats completed their sweep of the Québec Capitales with a statement 10-1 win at Joseph L. Bruno Stadium on Thursday night.

The ValleyCats (25-23) outscored the Capitales (30-18) 17-6 during the series and are the first team to sweep them this season. CF Demias Jimerson's RBI single broke the scoring seal for the game in the second inning. SS Robbie Merced added on in the third with his fourth home run of the season, making it 2-0 Tri-City. The ValleyCats blew the doors off Québec in the sixth inning, scoring six runs including a two-run triple for Jimerson. By the time LF Javeyon Williams' solo shot put the 'Cats up 10-0 in the 8th, the game was all but over for the Capitales. Québec managed to score once in ninth on a fielder's choice to avoid the shutout but ultimately fell 10-1. RHP Jhon Vargas was out out away from a complete-game shutout, going for 8.2 innings and only allowing four hits while striking out eight. RHP Sam Ryan was tagged with the loss for Québec.

The ValleyCats will continue their homestand when they host the Sussex County Miners on Friday at 6:30 PM EDT. The Capitales will continue their road trip with a French-Canadian rivalry series against the Aigles in Trois-Rivières. First pitch is set to be thrown at 7:05 PM EDT on Friday.

AIGLES TAKE SERIES WITH BOULDERS

PONOMA, NY - The Trois-Rivières Aigles closed out their series with the New York Boulders on Thursday with a 6-3 at Clover Stadium.

The Aigles (28-19) are another team in the top half of the East division currently jockeying for position. Their win against the first-place Boulders (29-17) now puts them only 1.5 games out of the top spot. The scoring opened on a two-run homer from DH Steve Brown in the top of the second inning. SS James Smibert added on in the fourth with a two-run jack of his own, making the score 5-0 Aigles. The Boulders were able to cut into the lead some in the fifth and sixth innings, but an insurance run off the bat of CF Raphael Gladu sealed the game in the seventh for Trois-Rivières. RHP Braeden Allemann got the win for the Aigles while RHP Kosei Naito picked up his seventh save of the season. RHP Brandon Backman took the loss for the Boulders.

The Aigles will return home on Friday to begin another important series with the Québec Capitales. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM EDT. The Boulders will stay at home to host the Florence Y'alls next. First pitch for the series opener on Friday is scheduled for 7:00 PM EDT.

MINERS BLOW OUT JACKALS TO COMPLETE SWEEP

AUGUSTA, NY - The Sussex County Miners crushed the New Jersey Jackals 16-5 to complete the series sweep at Skylands Stadium on Independence Day.

The Miners (17-30) posted 16 runs on 17 hits to hand the Jackals (13-34) their eighth consecutive loss. Sussex County took control of this game early, posting four runs in the first inning, including back-to-back home runs from 1B Gavin Stupienski and 3B Evan Giordano. The offensive onslaught carried into the next two innings as the Miners scored six runs in the second and two runs in the third. Stupienski picked up another two RBIs in the second on a two-run double that made the score 8-0. Down by 10, the Jackals were finally able to get on the board in the third, but could not stop the Miner offense. Sussex County continued to roll over the Jackals with another four runs in the sixth, including a bases-clearing double from CF Alec Sayre. The Jackals were able to push across four runs in the last three innings but came up short on the comeback. RHP Tyler Thornton earned the win for the Miners while RHP Reinaldo De Paula took the loss for New Jersey.

The Miners will visit the Tri-City ValleyCats for their next series, which begins on Friday at 6:30 PM EDT. The Jackals will return home to face the first-place Lake Erie Crushers on Friday. First pitch is at 6:35 PM EDT.

OTTERS MANAGE 13 HITS TO TAKE SERIES

JOLIET, IL - The Evansville Otters took the series rubber match against the Joliet Slammers on Thursday at Duly Health & Care Field.

After getting shut out the game prior, the Otters' (19-29) offense found itself to take the series finale against the Slammers (22-26). Joliet was able to score first on a sacrifice fly in the second inning, but the Otters took the lead in the fourth on a two-run blast from C Logan Brown. Evansville steadily added more throughout the game, scoring one run in each of the seventh, eighth, and ninth innings to push their lead to 6-1. The Slammers scored once in the ninth to draw closer, but could not get the tying run to the plate before the third out. RHP Zach Smith earned the win after striking out eight across six innings. RHP Michael McAvene earned the save. RHP Jake Armstrong took the loss for Joliet.

The Otters will head back home to begin a series with the New England Knockouts on Friday, beginning at 7:35 PM EDT. The Slammers will continue their homestand against the Ottawa Titans on Friday. First pitch is at 7:35 PM EDT.

CRUSHERS SWEEP THUNDERBOLTS IN RAIN-SHORTENED FINALE

AVON, OH - The Lake Erie Crushers earned the series sweep against the Windy City ThunderBolts with a 2-0 rain-shortened victory on Thursday night.

The Crushers (31-17) earned their seventh and second consecutive shutout victory of the season at Crusher Stadium on Independence Day. The ThunderBolts (20-29) only managed one hit against RHP Matt Mulhearn before weather ended the game prematurely. The only offense of the game occurred in the fourth inning, with the Crushers taking a 1-0 lead on a passed ball. Lake Erie added on the following play with an RBI groundout from CF Burle Dixon. Mulhearn picked up the win, his third of the season, after shutting out the Bolts for five innings. The loss ultimately ended up with RHP John Mikolaicyk.

The Crushers will hit the road for their next series, as they travel up to New Jersey for a series with the Jackals. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6:35 PM EDT. The ThunderBolts will take on the Wild Things in Washington on Friday at 7:05 PM EDT for their next series.

