Four Late Unanswered Runs Help Titans Stun Slammers

July 5, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

Ottawa Titans News Release









Ottawa Titans' Brendan O'Donnell in action

(Ottawa Titans) Ottawa Titans' Brendan O'Donnell in action(Ottawa Titans)

Joliet, IL - For the third consecutive night, the Ottawa Titans (29-18) used a late comeback, this time posting four unanswered runs to defeat the Joliet Slammers (22-27) by a narrow 6-5 final on Friday, winning their third in a row.

Once again, the Titans used a fantastic start - putting the first two aboard in the opening half inning. A leadoff walk to AJ Wright was sent across the diamond courtesy of a Jackie Urbaez double. Next, Jake Guenther chopped a ground ball to first, plating the series' opening tally.

Scott Prins (ND, 2-3) grinding through six innings - seeing the Slammers score in three consecutive innings from the second through the fourth.

A Cal Hejza single in the second plated former Titans signee Jonathan Sierra to tie the game - before Drew Stengren put the Slammers ahead with an RBI single up the middle in the third.

The Titans tied the game in the top of the fourth - seeing Victor Cerny punch a base hit to right, scoring a Jamey Smart base hit - pulling the contest level at 2-2.

In the fifth, the Slammers pulled right back in front following a single and a hit batter. Rookie Antonio Valdez smashed the first offering he saw from Prins over the wall in right - seeing the home side take a 5-2 lead.

Prins would exit after six innings - allowing five runs on a season-high ten hits, walking two, and punching out three.

On the mound for the opposition, former Titans ace Zac Westcott (ND, 4-4) held his own for six quality frames. The veteran righty allowed just two runs on four hits, walking four, and striking out three. It was set up to be a monumental night - as Westcott needed one win to tie the Frontier League record with 51 career victories.

In the seventh, the Titans started to chip away - seeing the bases load up with a pair out. Against right-hander Ian Delleman, Taylor Wright came off the bench, drawing a walk to score a run to make it 5-3. Next, Brendan O'Donnell popped out in foul territory to end the threat.

It took until the ninth - when a two-out rally propelled the Titans into their first lead since the opening frame. With Christian Ibarra aboard, Taylor Wright's double to the gap in left-centre made it a one-run game. Next, Brendan O'Donnell redeemed himself with a go-ahead two-run homer the opposite way to right against Cole Wesneski (loss, 3-2) to make it 6-5 for the visitors. The long ball for O'Donnell was the first of his professional career and set the Titans up for victory.

After two scoreless innings from Kyle White (win, 1-0), the Titans turned to McLain Harris (save, 1) to lock down the win with his first career save.

AJ Wright reached base three times with a walk and a hit by pitch, while Aaron Casillas went 2-for-5 with his second double of the road trip.

The Titans have now won three in a row, nine of their last ten, and 19 of their last 23 following the come-from-behind victory.

The Ottawa Titans continue their six-game road trip with the second of a three-game series against the Joliet Slammers on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m. ET from Slammers Stadium in Joliet, Illinois. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and 94,5 Unique FM and live-streamed on Flo Baseball.

For information on tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.