On the Grind: Yongxi "Jacky" Cui

March 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets YouTube Video







Chinese basketball sensation Yongxi "Jacky" Cui is on a mission to return to the NBA after an ACL injury sidelined him during his time with the Long Island Nets in the NBA G League. On this episode of On The Grind, Jacky takes us to his newfound sanctuary-a local billiards hall-where he shares how the game has helped him stay focused during rehab. Jacky opens up about: His journey from growing up in China to playing in the NBA How billiards became his unexpected passion after injury The mental and physical challenges of ACL recovery His ultimate goal of making it back to the NBA Inspiring the next generation of Chinese basketball stars Don't miss this behind-the-scenes look at Jacky Cui's comeback story! Like, comment, and subscribe for more exclusive interviews with rising basketball stars. #YongxiCui #JackyCui #NBAGLeague #Basketball #RoadToRecovery #NBA #ChineseBasketball #SportsDocumentary

