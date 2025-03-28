On the Grind: Yongxi "Jacky" Cui
March 28, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Long Island Nets YouTube Video
Chinese basketball sensation Yongxi "Jacky" Cui is on a mission to return to the NBA after an ACL injury sidelined him during his time with the Long Island Nets in the NBA G League. On this episode of On The Grind, Jacky takes us to his newfound sanctuary-a local billiards hall-where he shares how the game has helped him stay focused during rehab. Jacky opens up about: His journey from growing up in China to playing in the NBA How billiards became his unexpected passion after injury The mental and physical challenges of ACL recovery His ultimate goal of making it back to the NBA Inspiring the next generation of Chinese basketball stars Don't miss this behind-the-scenes look at Jacky Cui's comeback story! Like, comment, and subscribe for more exclusive interviews with rising basketball stars. #YongxiCui #JackyCui #NBAGLeague #Basketball #RoadToRecovery #NBA #ChineseBasketball #SportsDocumentary
Check out the Long Island Nets Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from March 28, 2025
- Skyhawks Announce Sellout for Tonight's Game against the Greensboro Swarm - College Park Skyhawks
- Long Island Nets Make Roster Moves - Long Island Nets
- Series Preview: vs Oklahoma City Blue - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Strong Fourth Quarter Lifts Hustle over Spurs - Memphis Hustle
- Drew Timme Earns NBA G League Call-Up with Brooklyn Nets - Long Island Nets
- Stars Conclude Regular Season with Loss to Mexico City - Salt Lake City Stars
- Legends Second Half Rally Not Enough against Valley Suns - Texas Legends
- Mad Ants Clinch Playoff Berth with Thursday Night Victory - Indiana Mad Ants
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.