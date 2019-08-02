OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 2, 2019

August 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City Dodgers (51-58) vs. Las Vegas Aviators (63-47)

Game #110 of 140/Road #60 of 70 (30-29)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP J.D. Martin (2-0, 3.75) vs. LV-RHP Parker Dunshee (3-4, 6.12)

Friday, August 2, 2019 | Las Vegas Ballpark | Las Vegas, Nev. | 9:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers open a four-game road series against the Las Vegas Aviators at 9:05 p.m. Central at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Dodgers are in the midst of a seven-game road trip against Pacific Conference opponents and are 17-8 over the last 25 games.

Last Game: After being held to six runs and 17 hits over the first two games of the series, Salt Lake got hot at the plate Thursday night, racking up 17 hits in a 14-4 win over the Dodgers at Smith's Ballpark. The Dodgers were the ones who scored first, when Edwin RÃ-os slammed a two-run homer in the top of the first inning for a 2-0 lead. The Bees scored six runs in the second inning, matching their total from the first 19 innings of the series. Salt Lake notched seven hits within the first eight batters of the inning, including three doubles, en route to taking a 6-3 lead. OKC responded with one run in the third inning when Keibert Ruiz lined a RBI single. The Bees tallied three runs with two outs in the fourth. Michael Hermosillo hit a RBI single, and Jared Walsh followed with a two-run homer to make it 9-3. Each team went deep in the fifth. Gavin Lux sent a home run to center field in the top half, but Anthony Bemboom answered with a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the inning. The Bees added two more runs in both the seventh and eighth innings. Bees reliever Jose Rodriguez (3-2) worked around four walks over three scoreless innings to earn the win. Dodgers starting pitcher Dennis Santana retired the side in order in the first inning before the Bees got their offense going. Santana (4-9) surrendered nine runs and a career-high 12 hits, with one walk and four strikeouts over four innings in the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: J.D. Martin (2-0) returns for his third start with the OKC Dodgers tonight...He last started for OKC in Game 2 of a doubleheader against Round Rock July 5 and earned the win, allowing three runs (one earned) and seven hits over 5.0 innings with two walks and three strikeouts in OKC's 4-3 victory at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The knuckleballer has been on Double-A Tulsa's Injured List since July 11. His most recent start overall was with the Drillers July 10 against Springfield, and he was charged with the loss, allowing six runs (four earned) and nine hits, with two walks and four K's in 5.0 IP...Martin has spent the bulk of the season with Tulsa and has made 14 starts overall for the Drillers, going 2-7 with a 5.38 ERA and 1.56 WHIP in 80.1 IP with 38 walks and 66 strikeouts. He's won both of his starts with OKC this season, allowing a total of five earned runs and 12 hits over 12.0 IP...He was named Texas League Pitcher of the Week after he pitched 7.0 scoreless innings against Midland May 2...Martin spent the entire 2018 season with Double-A Montgomery (Tampa Bay) while working as a knuckleball pitcher...The 2019 season is Martin's 17th in professional baseball. He was originally selected by Cleveland with the 35th overall pick in the 2001 MLB Draft from Burroughs High School in Ridgecrest, Calif. and made his Major League debut July 20, 2009 with Washington...Tonight is first career appearance against Las Vegas.

Against the Aviators: 2019: 0-0 2018: 2-2 All-time: 47-52 In LV: 24-28 Oklahoma City and Las Vegas are playing their lone series of the season at the new Las Vegas Ballpark, with several changes afoot. In addition to playing at a new venue, Las Vegas is also now known as the Aviators (formerly the 51s) and is the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland A's after previously serving as a New York Mets affiliate from 2013-18...The teams have split each of their last two season series, splitting four games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 2018, with OKC winning the first two games and Las Vegas winning the final two meetings...Alex Verdugo led the Dodgers with seven hits in last season's series and two homers, while Rocky Gale had a team-high four RBI...The teams last played in the Silver State in 2017, with each team winning twice...OKC last won a series against Las Vegas in 2015 (3-1).

Dinger Details: The Dodgers hit two homers last night, marking the 13th time in the last 16 games they've gone deep at least twice (48 HR). Since July 1, the Dodgers have hit the second-most homers in all of professional baseball (64), trailing only current opponent Las Vegas (67)...OKC has hit at least one homer in 21 of the last 23 games, totaling 57 jacks. The recent stretch has included a streak of homering in 16 consecutive games July 5-24 - the second-longest streak in team history since OKC rejoined the PCL in 1998 and longest since 1999. During the streak, the Dodgers hit an incredible 43 homers, including 26 over the final six games...On the other hand, the OKC pitching staff has allowed at least one homer in 12 of the last 13 games (24)...For the season, the Dodgers have hit 164 and allowed 144 homers. The team is closing in on its single-season records in both categories at 171 homers hit (2005) and 153 homers allowed (2004).

Luxury Tax: Gavin Lux homered last night to extend his current hitting streak to nine games (14x37), as he has now reached base safely in each of his first 26 Triple-A games while hitting safely in 25 of those games...Since joining OKC June 27, Lux is batting .450 (49x109) with a .531 OBP, .881 SLG and 1.412 OPS. The shortstop has 14 multi-hit games, 25 extra-base hits, 29 RBI and 36 runs scored. During that time, Lux's AVG, OBP, hits, extra-base hits, runs scored and 96 total bases are either the best or tied for the best among all players in the domestic Minors or Majors, while his SLG and OPS each ranks second, trailing only Las Vegas' Mark Payton in both categories...The 21-year-old also leads Dodgers full-season minor leaguers with a .353 AVG and 130 hits.

Steady Eddie: Edwin RÃ-os homered for the fourth time in five games last night as he collected his ninth home run in the last 14 games. He has hit safely in 10 straight games, tying his longest hitting streak of the season (set May 28-June 8), going 15-for-36 (.417) with 11 extra-base hits, seven homers, 16 RBI, 11 walks and 15 runs...He walked seven times in the three-game series at Salt Lake and has drawn 15 walks in his 19 games since the All-Star Break, after walking just 19 times over 70 games between April-June...In 19 games since the All-Star Break, RÃ-os is slashing .315/.435/.808 with 10 homers and 22 RBI...RÃ-os paces the Dodgers with 24 homers, 89 hits and 70 RBI this season.

CoJo's Bite: Connor Joe extended his hitting streak to a season-best 11 games last night and has gone 17-for-49 (.347) with seven extra-base hits and 12 RBI during that time. It's his longest hitting streak since a 12-game stretch April 18-May 7, 2017 with Double-A Altoona. Joe has also hit safely in 14 of the last 15 games (21x64)...Over the last 31 games, Joe is batting .356 (42x118) with nine homers, 10 doubles, a triple, 32 RBI, 35 runs scored and 25 walks. Since June 27, Joe is tied for the PCL lead with 25 walks, ranks second with both 35 runs and 32 RBI and sixth with a .473 OBP.

Go DJ, That's My DJ: DJ Peters was hit by pitch twice last night to extend his on-base streak, and he has now reached base in each of his first 31 Triple-A games. He is slashing .336/.459/.716 so far with OKC and owns the longest current on-base streak in the PCL and is tied for the fourth-longest in the league overall this season. Including his time with Double-A Tulsa, Peters has reached base in 44 straight games...Since joining OKC June 27, Peters is tied for second in the league with 12 homers and ranks tied for third with 31 RBI. He's also been plunked a league-leading eight times.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers have won 10 of their last 12 series openers, as well as nine of the last 10 road series openers...Dodgers pitchers racked up 12 more strikeouts last night for their 53rd double-digit strikeout game of the season and fourth in the last five games. OKC paces the PCL with 1,030 K's this season - 14 more than second-place Sacramento, which has pitched 41.0 more innings than OKC. The Dodgers are on pace for 1,323 strikeouts this season, which would surpass the current team record of 1,277 set in 2017...Kyle Garlick is batting .377 (26x69) with nine multi-hit games, seven homers, 16 extra-base hits, 14 RBI and 18 runs scored over 20 games since returning to OKC July 11...The Dodgers are 9-8 against Pacific Conference opponents this season, including 7-3 on the road...Despite last night's loss, the Dodgers are 21-10 with a +85 run differential over their last 31 road games...Last night's 10-run margin of defeat is tied for team's largest of the season.

