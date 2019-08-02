Arozarena Named Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month
August 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Memphis Redbirds outfielder Randy Arozarena has been named the St. Louis Cardinals Minor League Player of the Month for July, the organization announced Friday.
In 26 games in the month at Memphis, Arozarena hit .378 with three home runs, 10 doubles, 14 RBI, and three stolen bases. He reached base at a .455 clip and slugged .592 during the month, posting a 1.047 OPS.
After posting a slash-line of .378/.455/.592/1.047 in 26 games in June between Memphis and Double-A Springfield, Arozarena continued his torrid form in July, hitting in 19-of-26 games and having multi-hit performances in 12 of those contests. As of last night, the Havana, Cuba, native has reached base safely in his last 30 starts, dating back to June 26.
On July 26 at Oklahoma City, he became the third Redbird in franchise history to hit for the cycle, accomplishing the feat in his first four at-bats of the game by the fifth inning.
This is Arozarena's third-career monthly honor from the Cardinals, as he was also honored in June 2017 while playing for Advanced-A Palm Beach.
Johnson City pitcher Michael YaSenka earned this month's pitching honors from the Cardinals alongside Arozarena.
Arozarena and the Redbirds take on El Paso tonight to start a four-game series with the Chihuahuas before hitting the west coast for a seven-game road trip, starting with a three-game series with the Sacramento River Cats on Wednesday.
Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park
Friday, August 2 at 7:05: Elvis Night with a free Memphis t-shirt to the first 1,500 fans courtesy of Carvana; All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket presented by Dave & Buster's featuring an all-you-can-eat tacos buffet and a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat; Chick-fil-A Friday Family Pack specialty ticket option with free ballpark food and free Chick-fil-A at www.memphisredbirds.com/fridayfamilypack
Saturday, August 3 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game; Back to School Night presented by Walmart with a free fully-loaded backpack to the first 1,500 kids ages 12 and under; Mystery bobblehead specialty ticket with a random bobblehead; Aldo's Pizza specialty ticket with free soda at the ballpark and free and discounted food and beverages at Aldo's Pizza Pies available at www.memphisredbirds.com/aldos
Sunday, August 4 at 2:05: Redbirds Wiffle Bat giveaway to the first 2,000 fans presented by Prairie Farms Dairy; Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; kids run the bases after the game
Monday, August 5 at 6:35: the Redbirds take the field as the Memphis Música as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" series with $3 tacos and $5 Dos Equis available at the stadium
For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.
