'Cakes Sting Bees 10-6

SALT LAKE CITY - The Baby Cakes youngest and newest player Jesus Sanchez delivered three hits, a double, a solo home run and a two-run home run to lead the 'Cakes to a come from behind 10-6 win in over the Salt Lake Bees.

The 'Cakes trailed 4-1 in the third inning after the Bees got a home run from former Zephyr Justin Bour and a two run shot for Jared Walsh.

New Orleans rallied to score three in the fourth to tie the game. In the fifth inning New Orleans got back to back home runs from Sanchez and Isan Diaz. Sanchez was acquired in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday. The 21-year-old reached base scored three runs in the game.

New Orleans starter Joe Gunkel worked seven innings allowed three earned runs for his fourth win of the season.

The 'Cakes improve their record to 58-51 and three and one on the west coast trip.

GAME NOTES- The 'Cakes scored 11 runs in the finale in Las Vegas and followed with ten in series opener in Salt Lake. New Orleans has scored double digit runs 11 times this season.

UPCOMING - The 'Cakes continue their seven game road-trip on Saturday at 8pm in Salt Lake City continuing the four game series against the Bees. RADIO- WODT SPORTS 1280 AM or cakesbaseball.com

NEXT HOME GAME - The 'Cakes return home Wednesday, August 7th to play Reno in a three-game series.

August 2, 2019

New Orleans 10

Salt Lake 6

