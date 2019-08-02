Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (45-63) vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (45-65)

August 2, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #109: Nashville Sounds (45-63) vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (45-65)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Tim Dillard (6-8, 5.00) vs. LHP Chris Rusin (1-2, 6.30)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX 17 fireworks presented by Koorsen Fire & Security.

From the Notes

Solak's Extra Effort: Nick Solak went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a double last night. 8 of Solak's 14 hits with the Sounds have been extra-base hits (3 doubles, 5 home runs). 31 of Solak's 56 hits in Triple-A Durham were extra-base hits, making 55.7% this season at least two bases. Since his first extra-base hit with the Sounds on July 17, he's hitting .318 (14-for-44) with 9 runs and 10 RBI while slashing .362/.727/.1.089.

Ibáñez Back on Track: Infielder Andy Ibáñez earned his second straight multi-hit game last night, going 2-for-4 with a run, a double, a home run and 2 RBI. His home run was his 13th of the season, tying his career season-high (2016 between Single-A Hickory and Double-A Frisco). If he can keep his pace with his .287 batting average this season, that would set his career season-high.

Five Sets of Three: Infielder Eli White went 3-for-4 with a run, double, RBI and a stolen base in last night's loss versus El Paso. It was the fifth time White recorded three hits this season, the last coming on June 24 at New Orleans. Overall, it was his 16th multi-hit game of the season.

Trade Deadline Aftermath: After the trade deadline on July 31, the transactions made by the Texas Rangers directly affected the Sounds Roster. Since July 26, pitchers Shane Carle, Ian Gibaut and Kolby Allard have been aquired and added to Nashville's roster. Each of the new pitchers are on the 40-man roster. As for hitters, catcher Tim Federowicz and infielder Asdrúbal Cabrera were designated for assignment by the Rangers on August 1, resulting in catcher Jose Trevino and outfielder/first baseman Scott Heineman to be recalled from Nashville.

TGIF: The Nashville Sounds have the best record on Fridays in the Pacific Coast League, going 11-4. They have the lowest ERA at 4.47 and the second-lowest WHIP at 1.27. Tonight will be Tim Dillard's 5th start on a Friday, going 3-0 with a 2.31 ERA (23.1 IP/6 ER) and has limited hitters to a .250 average.

What's the word around Nashville?

NewsChannel 5 (@NC5)

This is pretty cool...The Oakland A's have signed a fan who threw 96 mph at a stadium during a pitch speed challenge. He first caught the eye of the A's last year when he did the same thing at a @nashvillesounds game! Congrats on the MLB contact!! newschannel5.com/sports/a-fan-t...

John Blake (@RangerBlake)

Roster moves: C Jose Trevino and OF-1B Scott Heineman recalled from Nashville. INF-C Isiah Kiner Falefa recalled from Frisco. 3B Asdrubal Cabrera and C Tim Federowicz were DFA on August 1. RHP Phillips Valdez optioned to Nashville.

@MyTV30_Sports (@MyTV30_Sports)

We'll see you TONIGHT for @MaskedSingerFOX night at the @nashvillesounds!

And stick around for the fireworks!

First Tennessee Park (@FirstTNPark)

Happy Fireworks Friday, #Sounds fans!

@nashvillesounds vs Albuquerque Isotopes

â¾: 7:05 p.m.

ðï¸: atmilb.com/2ESxhc0

ð-: bit.ly/2FZSotz

#SoundsRemastered

