New Orleans Takes Series Opener

The New Orleans Baby Cakes scored nine unanswered runs to defeat the Salt Lake Bees 10-6 on Friday night.

The Bees took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning as Jared Walsh drove in a run on a single.

New Orleans tied the game 1-1 in the top of the second, but Salt Lake regained the lead in the bottom of the frame as Justin Bour and Walsh both homered to put the Bees up 4-1. The Baby Cakes tied the game in the fourth scoring three runs on four hits and took the lead in the fifth after belting back-to-back solo home runs to go ahead 6-4. New Orleans remained hot and tacked on four more runs in the seventh to extend the lead to 10-4. The Bees came back with two runs in the bottom of the ninth on a Nick Franklin double but could not complete the comeback.

Salt Lake starter Alex Klonowski (1-6) was tagged with the loss as he surrendered six runs on 10 hits over six innings pitched. Sam Freeman relieved Klonowski in the seventh and gave up four runs in one inning of work. Walsh led the Bees bats going 2-for-4 with three RBI and extended his hitting streak to 10 games and also threw a scoreless ninth inning to lower his season ERA to 2.70. After hitting two home runs in the contest, Salt Lake is one home run shy of tying the 2000 team for most home runs in a single season in franchise history with 185.

The Bees will play as Las Abejas on Saturday night as they take on the Baby Cakes in the second game of the series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

