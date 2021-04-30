Oilers Defeat Utah 6-3

Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Tulsa Oilers scored 5 goals in the first 6:44 of the contest and defeated the Utah Grizzlies 6-3 on Friday night at BOK Center.

Tulsa's Adam Pleskach scored 23 seconds in. Pleskach made it 2-0 with his 2nd of the game 3:08 in. Curtis Leonard scored 4:44 in. Charlie Sampair delivered the 4th goal 6:05 into the first. Utah goaltender Garrett Metcalf was replaced by Peyton Jones. 39 seconds later Alex Kromm made it 5-0. 19 seconds later Utah got on the board as Lowney got his 9th of the year. His 9 goals are 3rd among all league defenseman.

Utah got goals from Ryan Lowney, Hayden Hodgson and Matthew Boucher. Utah scored 3 of the last 4 goals of the contest. Utah outshot Tulsa 41 to 38. Charlie Gerard led Utah with 6 shots on goal.

The final game of the Grizzlies road trip is on Saturday night at BOK Center. Utah returns to Maverik Center for a big 4 game series on May 4-5, 7-8. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Adam Pleskach (Tulsa) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

2. Charlie Sampair (Tulsa) - 1 goal, 2 assists.

3. Curtis Leonard (Tulsa) - 1 goal.

