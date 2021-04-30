ECHL Transactions - April 30
April 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 30, 2021:
Allen:
Add Collin Shirley, F activated from reserve
Delete Colby McAuley, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Matt Murphy, D activated from reserve
Add Blake Siebenaler, D activated from reserve
Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve
Delete Marcus McIvor, D placed on reserve
Delete A.J. Jenks, F placed on reserve
Delete Mason Primeau, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Benjamin Finkelstein, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Frank DiChiara, F activated from reserve
Add Max Zimmer, F activated from reserve
Add John Lethemon, G activated from reserve
Delete Garrett Thompson, F placed on reserve
Delete Sam Jardine, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Charles Williams, G activated from reserve
Add Wacey Rabbit, F activated from reserve
Delete Logan Drackett, G placed on reserve
Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Koletrane Wilson, D assigned by Stockton
Add Greg Moro, D assigned by Stockton
Orlando:
Add Clint Windsor, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Jerry D'Amigo, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Zack Andrusiak, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Kris Oldham, G placed on reserve
Delete Alexander Kuqali, D placed on reserve
Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Rapid City:
Add Adam Carlson, G activated from reserve
Add Charles Curti, D activated from reserve
Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve
Add Brandon Magee, F activated from reserve
Delete Stephen Baylis, F placed on reserve
Delete Eric Israel, D placed on reserve
Delete Johnny Coughlin, D placed on reserve
Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Dylan Steman, F activated from Injured Reserve
Tulsa:
Add Garrett Cecere, D activated from reserve
Add Conlan Keenan, F activated from reserve
Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve
Delete Stephan Beauvais, D placed on reserve
Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on reserve
Delete Tyler Kobryn, F placed on reserve
Delete Devin Williams, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/24)
Utah:
Add Luke Bafia, D added to active roster (claimed from Kansas City)
Add Kevin Davis, D assigned by Colorado (AHL) (a.m.)
Delete Garrett Johnston, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/18)
Delete Pat Cannone, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/18)
Wheeling:
Delete Aaron Thow, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/19)
Wichita:
Add Ian Scott, G assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve
Delete Ian Scott, G placed on reserve
Delete Riley Weselowski, D placed on reserve
