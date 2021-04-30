ECHL Transactions - April 30

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 30, 2021:

Allen:

Add Collin Shirley, F activated from reserve

Delete Colby McAuley, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Matt Murphy, D activated from reserve

Add Blake Siebenaler, D activated from reserve

Add Jackson Leef, F activated from reserve

Delete Marcus McIvor, D placed on reserve

Delete A.J. Jenks, F placed on reserve

Delete Mason Primeau, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Benjamin Finkelstein, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Frank DiChiara, F activated from reserve

Add Max Zimmer, F activated from reserve

Add John Lethemon, G activated from reserve

Delete Garrett Thompson, F placed on reserve

Delete Sam Jardine, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Charles Williams, G activated from reserve

Add Wacey Rabbit, F activated from reserve

Delete Logan Drackett, G placed on reserve

Delete Keeghan Howdeshell, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Koletrane Wilson, D assigned by Stockton

Add Greg Moro, D assigned by Stockton

Orlando:

Add Clint Windsor, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Jerry D'Amigo, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Zack Andrusiak, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Kris Oldham, G placed on reserve

Delete Alexander Kuqali, D placed on reserve

Delete Nolan Valleau, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Rapid City:

Add Adam Carlson, G activated from reserve

Add Charles Curti, D activated from reserve

Add Garrett Klotz, F activated from reserve

Add Brandon Magee, F activated from reserve

Delete Stephen Baylis, F placed on reserve

Delete Eric Israel, D placed on reserve

Delete Johnny Coughlin, D placed on reserve

Delete Brad Barone, G placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Dylan Steman, F activated from Injured Reserve

Tulsa:

Add Garrett Cecere, D activated from reserve

Add Conlan Keenan, F activated from reserve

Add Darby Llewellyn, F activated from reserve

Delete Stephan Beauvais, D placed on reserve

Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on reserve

Delete Tyler Kobryn, F placed on reserve

Delete Devin Williams, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/24)

Utah:

Add Luke Bafia, D added to active roster (claimed from Kansas City)

Add Kevin Davis, D assigned by Colorado (AHL) (a.m.)

Delete Garrett Johnston, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/18)

Delete Pat Cannone, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/18)

Wheeling:

Delete Aaron Thow, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 4/19)

Wichita:

Add Ian Scott, G assigned from Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Add Jacob Graves, D activated from reserve

Delete Ian Scott, G placed on reserve

Delete Riley Weselowski, D placed on reserve

