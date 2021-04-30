Mavs Weekend Preview at Rapid City Rush

April 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Rapid City Rush tonight at 8:05 p.m. at the Monument. The Mavericks and Rush face off again Saturday night at 8:05 p.m. at the Monument and on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. at the Monument.

Team Records

KC: 22-22-7-2, 53 points

RC: 27-22-3-1, 58 points

Team Leaders

KC: Brodie Reid - 51 points (21g, 30a)

RC: Peter Quenneville - 50 points (19g, 31a)

300 for Eick

CJ Eick will play in his 300th ECHL game tonight against the Rapid City Rush. Eick is currently 5th on the Mavericks' all-time games played list. He has played in 192 games for the Mavericks.

Lane's World

Mavericks forward Lane Scheidl registered his 200th ECHL point last Saturday against the Wichita Thunder. In 52 games for the Mavericks, Scheidl has 35 points on 14 goals and 21 assists.

PK Power Up

On the road, the Mavericks are third on the penalty kill at 85.7 percent.

