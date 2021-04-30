Mavs Weekend Preview at Rapid City Rush
April 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks face off against the Rapid City Rush tonight at 8:05 p.m. at the Monument. The Mavericks and Rush face off again Saturday night at 8:05 p.m. at the Monument and on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. at the Monument.
Watch Live
Listen Live
Team Records
KC: 22-22-7-2, 53 points
RC: 27-22-3-1, 58 points
Team Leaders
KC: Brodie Reid - 51 points (21g, 30a)
RC: Peter Quenneville - 50 points (19g, 31a)
300 for Eick
CJ Eick will play in his 300th ECHL game tonight against the Rapid City Rush. Eick is currently 5th on the Mavericks' all-time games played list. He has played in 192 games for the Mavericks.
Lane's World
Mavericks forward Lane Scheidl registered his 200th ECHL point last Saturday against the Wichita Thunder. In 52 games for the Mavericks, Scheidl has 35 points on 14 goals and 21 assists.
PK Power Up
On the road, the Mavericks are third on the penalty kill at 85.7 percent.
Upcoming Promotional Nights
May 6 - Thirsty Thursday
May 8 - Tailgate Saturday and Chiefs Pregame Party
May 15 - Blades Tribute Night
Mavericks VIP Club Memberships
No longer one of many, members of the Mavericks VIP Club are one of only 60 fans to get deals like we have NEVER given fans before!
Membership includes:
Premiere season-long parking pass (value of $150)
One-of-a-kind pullover
$50 in concessions
$100 in Team Store merchandise
Official credential
Zamboni ride during game
PLUS
Invitation to one virtual call with players and coaches
Invitation to one night practice open only to VIP Club members and their guests
The last night practice is on May 4! Packages starting at $75. Join the most exclusive club in Mavs Country, call or text (816)252-7825 to join!
Follow the Mavs
Stay current on all things Mavericks by following us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey. Download the Kansas City Mavericks mobile app powered by Ravenii in the App Store or Google Play.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 30, 2021
- Mavs Weekend Preview at Rapid City Rush - Kansas City Mavericks
- Maple Leafs Assign Goaltender Scott to Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - April 30 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Tulsa on Friday, April 30, 2021 - Utah Grizzlies
- Stockton Assigns Defensemen Moro and Wilson to Kansas City - Kansas City Mavericks
- Davis and Bafia Added to Grizzlies Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Bradley Scores for a Cure - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Game Preview: Stingrays at Solar Bears, April 30 at 7 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Icemen, 7:05 PM - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Local Restaurants Receive Surprise Donations from Mariners - Maine Mariners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.