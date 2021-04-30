Thunder Falls in Eight Round Shootout vs. Allen

ALLEN, TX - Wichita began a three-game series in Allen with a shootout loss to the Americans, 3-2, on Friday night at the Allen Event Center.

Dean Stewart had two points while Beau Starrett and Anthony Beauregard found the net. Evan Buitenhuis was outstanding in the losing effort, making 35 saves.

The game got off to a physical start as an altercation ensued just 28 seconds into the game. Allen was awarded a five-on-three power play and Ryan White was assessed a game misconduct. The Thunder penalty kill did a great job and killed off the man advantage.

Starrett gave the Thunder a 1-0 lead with a power play goal at 6:22 of the first period. He caught a pass up the seam from Stewart, skated in with Matteo Gennaro all alone and beat Jake Paterson. Spencer Asuchak scored his first of two at 13:50 with a power play goal and tied it at one.

In the second, the Americans outshot the Thunder, 16-7 and took a 2-1 lead at 5:04 when Asuchak found some room near the slot and put home a one-timer for his 16th of the year.

Beauregard tied it at two at 9:25 of the third. Jay Dickman fired a shot from the deep slot that banked off the end wall. Beauregard found the bouncing puck at the left post and scored his 21st of the season.Â

In the overtime session, Allen had some terrific scoring chances denied by Buitenhuis. Brett Neumann got behind the defense coming up the left wing and went right across the front of the net. Buitenhuis was able to make the save to keep the game tied. The two teams would need a shootout to decide the outcome.

The penalty shot round was dominated by the netminders as both teams were shut down through seven rounds. At the top of round eight, Zane Franklin scored to make it 1-0. Brayden Watts was stopped to try to extend the shootout and Allen claimed the win.

Wichita appeared in its first shootout since March 7. The two teams combined for 58 penalty minutes.

Stewart extends his point-streak to eight games. Beauregard has goals in back-to-back games and points in five-straight. Starrett has points in three-straight and points in five of the last six games.

The Thunder remains in Allen tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m.

