Solar Bears shut down by Dubeau in 6-2 loss to Stingrays
April 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - Michael Joly registered a goal and an assist for his home debut with the Orlando Solar Bears (28-20-4-1), but it was goaltender Alex Dubeau who stole the show in making 33 saves as Orlando fell to the South Carolina Stingrays (22-18-9-3) in a 6-2 loss on Friday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, snapping the Solar Bears' three-game home win streak.
First Period
South Carolina goal: Justin Florek (13) at 6:48. Assisted by Tim Harrison and Brett Supinski.
South Carolina goal: Matthew Weis (5) at 8:48. Assisted by Brett Supinski and Max Novak.
Shots: ORL 13, SC 12
Second Period
South Carolina goal: Caleb Herbert (7) at 11:14. Assisted by Matthew Weis and Andrew Cherniwchan.
Shots: ORL 11, SC 6
Third Period
Orlando goal: Michael Joly (11) at 0:46. Assisted by Tyler Bird and Kyle Topping.
South Carolina goal: Max Gottlieb (5) [PP] at 1:46. Assisted by Andrew Cherniwchan and Cameron Askew.
South Carolina goal: Dylan Steman (12) at 3:27. Assisted by Connor Moore and Brett Supinski.
South Carolina goal: Cole Ully (18) at 3:49. Assisted by Dan DeSalvo and Caleb Herbert.
Orlando goal: Aaron Luchuk (22) [PP] at 19:46. Assisted by Anthony Repaci and Michael Joly.
Shots: ORL 11, SC 6
Goaltending:
ORL: Michael Lackey [L], 16-for-22; Clint Windsor, 2-for-2
SC: Alex Dubeau, 33-for-35
THREE STARS:
1) Alex Dubeau - SC
2) Brett Supinski - SC
3) Matthew Weiss - SC
NOTABLES:
Joly recorded a goal and assist for the second consecutive game (2g-2a)
Alexander Kuqali did not dress for the Solar Bear after he was moved to the club's reserve list earlier today; the defenseman saw his streak of 73 consecutive games played - dating back to Jan. 29, 2020 at Cincinnati - come to an end. Tristin Langan and Aaron Luchuk now share the team's active ironman streak, each at 53 games
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the South Carolina Stingrays at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center on Sunday, May 2 at 3 p.m. The game also serves as a VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday - VyStar Credit Union Members can score a pair of free tickets to the game when they present their VyStar debit/credit card at the Amway Center box office. Visit vystarcu.org/solarbears for more information.
