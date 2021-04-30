Grizzlies Preview: Utah at Tulsa on Friday, April 30, 2021

April 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (23-19-5-6, 57 points, .538 win %) @ Tulsa Oilers (23-24-6-2, 54 points, .491 Win%)

BOK Center. April 30, 2021. 6:05 pm MST. Mixlr.

It's a opener of a 2 game weekend series and 5th game of the 6 game trip. It's the 8th of 12 season meetings between the division rivals. Utah is 3-2-1-1 vs Tulsa this season, with Utah taking 3 of the 4 games vs Tulsa on March 24, 26-28 at Maverik Center. 3 of the 7 meetings between Utah and Tulsa have been decided past regulation.

Charlie Gerard Continues to Produce

Gerard had an assist on Cedric Pare's goal 7:15 into the 3rd period. Gerard has a point in 4 straight games (3 goals, 3 assists). He was the runner-up for the league's Player of the Week honor last week where he scored a goal in all 3 games at Allen, including the game winner 4:48 into the 3rd period last Sunday.

Garrett Metcalf Named League Goaltender of the Week

The Salt Lake City native won the Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Week honors for April 19-26 after Metcalf saved 51 of 54 shots in 2 games last weekend at Allen. Garrett saved 24 of 26 shots in a 4-2 Utah won on April 23. 2 days later he saved 27 of 28 in a 2-1 Grizz win.

Grizzlies signed Metcalf on March 16th. He was born in Salt Lake City on March 5th, 1996. Metcalf was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the 6th round, 179th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. He played with Long Island University in the 2020-21 season and had a 2-7 record with a .901 save percentage and a 4.02 GAA. Metcalf also played in 2 seasons at Mercyhurst University in 2019 and 2020. Garrett has good size at 6'4" and 190 pounds.

Metcalf has kept the Grizzlies in all 6 games he's played in. Metcalf has allowed only 8 goals in 6 games, a 1.33 goals against average with a .955 save percentage (171 of 179).

March 28 vs Tulsa - saved 24 of 25. Grizz won 2-1 in overtime.

April 10 at Wichita - saved 27 of 28. Grizz lost 1-0.

April 11 at Wichita - saved 36 of 37. Grizz won 2-1.

April 16 vs KC - saved 33 of 35. Grizz lost 2-1.

April 23 at Allen - saved 24 of 26. Grizz won 4-2.

April 25 at Allen - saved 27 of 28. Grizz won 2-1.

Recent Transactions: Utah adds Bafia and Davis

Defenseman Luke Bafia was claimed off waivers from Kansas City and has been signed by the Grizzlies. Bafia played in 37 games with Kansas City this season, scoring 3 goals and 4 assists. Bafia's first professional goal was at Maverik Center on January 18th vs Utah. Luke played his college hockey at Western Michigan University from 2017-2020.

Kevin Davis was reassigned to Utah from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Davis is in his 3rd season as a pro. He had 2 goals and 20 assists in 27 games for Utah in the 2018-19 season. Davis also appeared in 25 games with the Colorado Eagles of the AHL in 2018-19, scoring 3 goals and 12 assists. Last season with Utah, Davis had 16 assists in 41 games. He has played in 55 games with the Eagles and 68 games with Utah in his pro career.

Last Game: Utah 2 Wichita 6

Wichita defeated Utah 6-2 on April 28th in the 4th game of the road trip. Travis Barron scored a shorthanded goal 5:06 into the second period. Barron has 3 goals in the last 5 games. Cedric Pare scored 7:15 into the 3rd period for his 14th goal of the season, which ranks him 2nd on the club. Pare leads the Grizzlies in games played with 52. Wednesday night was the 9th and final meeting between the clubs with Wichita winning 7 of the 9.

Last Week

Utah won 2 of the 3 games at Allen last weekend. Utah won 4-2 on April 23rd as Ty Lewis and Charlie Gerard each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Allen won 4-2 on April 24th. Utah won 2-1 last Sunday to win the series. Charlie Gerard had a goal in each of the 3 games last weekend and had a great case to win the league's player of the week honors with 5 points (3 goals, 2 assists) in the series at Allen.

Last Week's Games

Friday, April 23, 2021 - Utah 4 Allen 2 - Ty Lewis and Charlie Gerard each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Mitch Maxwell had 2 assists. Garrett Metcalf saved 24 of 26 to earn his 3rd win of the season.

Saturday, April 24, 2021 - Utah 2 Allen 4. Charlie Gerard and Travis Barron each scored a goal. Gerard ended the evening with 1 goal and 1 assist. Utah outshot Allen 35 to 27, including a 19 to 4 shot advantage in the 3rd period. Utah went 1 for 3 on the power play while Allen went 2 for 5.

Sunday, April 25, 2021 - Utah at Allen. 1:05 pm. - Grizzlies are now 10-2-0-1 in the 3rd game of a series. Charlie Gerard scored the GWG 4:48 into the 3rd period. Cole Fraser scored first for Utah with 15 seconds left in the second period.

This Week's Games

Wednesday, April 28, 2021 - Utah 2 Wichita 6 - Travis Barron and Cedric Pare scored goals for Utah. Utah outshot Wichita 35 to 25.

Friday, April 30, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

Saturday, May 1, 2021 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

Next Week's Games

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Wednesday, May 5, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Friday, May 7, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, May 8, 2021 - Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

All times Mountain.

Lots of Shots

Utah has taken 383 shots over the last 10 games (38.3 per game). Utah leads the league by averaging 33.60 shots per game.

Grizzlies Scoring First

Utah has scored first in 7 of their last 8 games.

2020-2021 Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 23-19-5-6

Home record: 13-6-3-3

Road record: 10-13-2-3

Win percentage: .538 (5th in Western Conference).

Streak: Lost 1.

Standings Points: 57

Last 10: 4-5-1

Goals per game: 2.83 (11th). Goals for: 150

Goals against per game: 3.19 (12th). Goals against: 169

Shots per game: 33.60 (1st). Utah has taken 383 shots in the last 10 games.

Shots against per game: 29.81 (4th).

Power Play: 17.1 % - 36 for 211 (6th).

Penalty Kill: 82.2 % - 153 for 187 (8th).

Penalty Minutes: 651 (12.52 per game).

Shorthanded Goals: 6 (Tied for 7th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 8 (11th)

Players Used: 47. Kevin Davis and Luke Bafia will be players 48 and 49.

Attendance: 43,020 (1,721 per game).

Record When Scoring First: 16-7-2-1. Utah has scored first in each of their last 7 games.

First Goal Win Loss

Utah Grizzlies 16 10

Opposition 7 20

Team Leaders (2020-21 season)

Goals: Matthew Boucher (19)

Assists: Boucher (25)

Points: Boucher (44)

Plus/Minus: Jack Jenkins (+10)

PIM: Teigan Zahn (73)

Games Played: Cedric Pare (52)

Power Play Points: Ryan Lowney/Pat Cannone (13) AJ White leads team with 6 power play goals.

Shots on Goal: Matthew Boucher (175) - Tied for 2nd in league.

Shooting Percentage: AJ White (13.6 %) - Minimum 30 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Pat Cannone/Nick Henry/Matthew Boucher/Cedric Pare/Ryan Lowney (2)

Wins: Brad Barone/Kevin Carr/Peyton Jones (5)

Save %: Garrett Metcalf (.955) - Minimum 4 games

Goals Against Average: Metcalf (1.33). - Minimum 4 games

Scoring 1st 2nd 3rd OT SO TOTAL Shots 1st 2nd 3rd OT TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 45 58 43 2 2 150 Utah Grizzlies 584 614 542 39 1779

Opposition 49 61 48 5 6 169 Opposition 490 586 457 41 1574

Roster

Forwards: Travis Barron, Matthew Boucher, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone, Charlie Gerard, Hayden Hodgson, Matt Hoover, Christian Horn, Jack Jenkins, Ty Lewis, Mitch Maxwell, Cedric Pare, Jared Pike, Joe Wegwerth. AJ White.

Defenseman: Luke Bafia, Kevin Davis, Brandon Fehd, Cole Fraser, Garrett Johnston, Alex Lepkowski, Ryan Lowney, Michael Prapavessis, Teigan Zahn.

Goaltenders: Kevin Carr, Peyton Jones, Garrett Metcalf.

Active Streaks

Goal Streaks: Travis Barron, Cedric Pare, Pat Cannone(1).

Assist Streaks: Matthew Boucher, Charlie Gerard, Ryan Lowney (1)

Point Streaks of 2 or more: Gerard (4), Cannone (2).

Boucher Enjoying the Home Cooking Maverik Center

Matthew Boucher has a point in 11 of his last 12 home games.

Pat Cannone Has Been Consistent

Cannone has a point in 8 of his last 11 games. Pat has missed the last 4 games.

Multiple Point games

10 - Matthew Boucher

6- Charlie Gerard

5 - Trey Bradley, Riley Woods, Cedric Pare.

4- Pat Cannone, Hunter Skinner.

3 - Miles Gendron, Matt Hoover, Ryan Lowney, AJ White, Ty Lewis.

2 - Diego Cuglietta, Nick Henry, Joe Wegwerth, Travis Barron, Mitch Maxwell.

1 - Jack Jenkins, Alex Lepkowski, Braylon Shmyr, Ian Scheid, Matt Abt, Ryker Killins, Josh Dickinson, Brayden Gelsinger, Brandon Fehd, Hayden Hodgson.

Season Series vs Tulsa

It's the 8th season meeting between the clubs. Utah won 3 of 4 games vs Tulsa on March 24, 26-28 at Maverik Center. Tulsa swept Utah in a 3 game series on January 8th-10th at BOK Center. The Grizzlies originally had Tulsa on the schedule for December 18th and 19th at Maverik Center but the games were postponed due to COVID protocols. Matthew Boucher leads Utah with 8 points vs Tulsa (4 goals, 4 assists). Cedric Pare and Charlie Gerard each has 3 goals vs the Oilers. Tulsa's Adam Pleskach has 5 goals vs Utah in 7 games.

Tulsa 1 @ Utah 2 (Mar 28 2021) OT - Cedric Pare OT game winner.

Tulsa 3 @ Utah 6 (Mar 27 2021)

Tulsa 3 @ Utah 1 (Mar 26 2021)

Tulsa 2 @ Utah 4 (Mar 24 2021)

Utah 2 @ Tulsa 3 (Jan 10 2021) SO

Utah 0 @ Tulsa 1 (Jan 9 2021)

Utah 2 @ Tulsa 3 (Jan 8 2021) OT

Many Home Games to End Season

Utah is at home for 11 of the final 17 games in the regular season. Utah is in the middle of a 6 game road trip. Utah will have 18 games remaining in the regular season after Friday's game at Tulsa.

2020-21 Number of Times Grizzlies Face Different Opponents

Allen - 18 games.

Rapid City - 16 games.

Tulsa - 12 games.

Kansas City - 11 games.

Wichita - 9 games.

Fort Wayne - 3 games at Maverik Center from June 3-5.

Wheeling - 3 games. Only 3 games vs an Eastern Conference opponent.

#Boucher4ROY

Matthew Boucher has put together a season worthy of the league's Rookie of the Year honors. Boucher currently leads all league rookies in goals (19), points (43) and shots on goal (171). He is also tied for the lead with 25 assists. He not only leads the league in all those categories but he has a wide margin in a few of them. Boucher leads the team and all league rookies with 10 multiple point games.

Among Rookies

Goals - 19 (1st) - 2nd is Wichita's Jay Dickman with 14.

Assists - 25 - Tied for 1st with Orlando's Joseph Garreffa.

Points - 44 (1st) - 2nd is Dickman with 37.

Shots on goal - 175 (1st) - 2nd is teammate Cedric Pare with 129.

4 Have Double Digit Goal Seasons

Matthew Boucher (19), Cedric Pare (14), Charlie Gerard (13) and Pat Cannone (10) each have a double digit goal season. AJ White has 9 goals on the year. Gerard had a goal in each of the 3 games this weekend at Allen.

May I Interest You in a 1 Goal Game?

29 of the 53 games Utah has played this season have been 1 goal contests. 9 of the last 14 games have been decided by 1 goal.

Grizzlies Among League leaders

Matthew Boucher leads all rookies in goals (19), points (43) and shots on goal (175). Boucher's 25 assists are tied for 1st among league rookies. Boucher's 44 points rank 9th overall in the league. Pare is 2nd in shots among rookies with 129 and is 5th in points (30) and tied for 2nd in goals (14). Charlie Gerard is 4th in shots among rookies (120). Ryan Lowney is 3rd among league defenseman with 8 goals. Lowney leads all league defenseman with 5 power play goals.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.