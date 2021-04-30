Game Preview: Stingrays at Solar Bears, April 30 at 7 PM

April 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







SC Stingrays at Orlando Solar Bears

Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Amway Center at 7 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Caps Radio 24/7 & Mixlr

About Today's Game: The South Carolina Stingrays begin a crucial 3-game series in Orlando against the Solar Bears Friday night at the Amway Center. Friday's battle will be the eighth meeting of the two divisional rivals during the 2020-21 ECHL campaign, who are both battling for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference standings. Orlando has had the edge in the series, winning five of the seven previous matchups After this week's series, the two clubs will still see each other four more times in the Sunshine State before the end of the regular season. The Stingrays come into the weekend after claiming their first overtime win of the year on the road in Greenville Sunday. Orlando recently took two of three games from the Indy Fuel in their first trip to Indianapolis since 2016. In their last 10 games, the Solar Bears are 7-2-1 and currently sit in fourth place in the Eastern Conference with a points percentage of .587. South Carolina, who is in sixth place in the standings, has been hot on the penalty kill as of late, improving to sixth in the ECHL at 83.2% overall and 85.9% away from home.

Scouting the Solar Bears: Orlando is in fourth place in the ECHL's Eastern Conference with a 28-19-4-1 record after 52 games. The Solar Bears are led by forward Aaron Luchuk who has totaled 56 points on 21 goals and 35 assists. Defender Mark Auk has earned 25 assists and 30 points in 44 games with Orlando after recording five helpers at the start of the season with Rapid City. In addition, forward Tristin Langan has picked up 45 points (21g, 24a). Newcomer Michael Joly was acquired just before the ECHL's trade deadline and has already made an impact, scoring twice and adding an assist in his first three games with the team. Joly has 24 points (10g, 14a) in 23 games this season. Goaltender Clint Windsor is having another solid season for Orlando, posting a 2.69 goals-against average along with a .915 save percentage and two shutouts.

Upcoming Home Games

Tuesday, May 11 vs. Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 12 vs. Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26 vs. Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, May 28 vs. Wheeling, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 29 vs. Wheeling, 6:05 p.m.

