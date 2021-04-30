Oilers Top Grizzlies After Explosive First Period

TULSA, OK - The Oilers beat Utah 6-3 thanks to five, first-period goals at the BOK Center on Saturday night.

Adam Pleskach scored his third goal in as many games 23 seconds into the action, popping home a rebound and setting the score 1-0. Pleskach followed up with his second of the game at the 3:08 mark, chipping the puck by a sprawling Garrett Metcalf before guiding it into the yawning cage. Curtis Leonard made it a 3-0 game with his first goal as an Oiler, clapping a Utah turnover through Metcalf 4:44 in. Charlie Sampair extended Tulsa's lead to four, finishing a rebound with clinical precision and chasing Metcalf just 6:05 into the game. Alex Kromm scored his third of the season on a tip 39 seconds after Sampair's tally, making it a 5-0 lead for Tulsa. Ryan Lowney pulled Utah within four 19 seconds after Kromm's goal with a clapper from the left point.

Gregg Burmaster potted his 10th of the season 4:17 into the second, grabbing a rebound off the end wall before beating a scrambling Peyton Jones. Hayden Hodgson brought the score 6-2 13:48 into the middle frame.

Matthew Boucher finalized the score 6-3 with 4:20 left in the game, squeezing a sharp-angle shot past Hayden Hawkey.

Tulsa closes out the three-game week on May 1 with Tulsa Drillers Night. The Oilers will wear Tulsa Drillers-themed jerseys, with an auction in the River Spirit Lounge after the 7:05 p.m. game.

