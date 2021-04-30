Davis and Bafia Added to Grizzlies Roster

West Valley City, Utah - Defenseman Kevin Davis was reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles and defenseman Luke Bafia was claimed off waivers from the Kansas City Mavericks.

Davis has played in 68 games with the Grizzlies over the past 2 seasons. In 2018-19 Davis had 22 points (2 goals, 20 assists) in 27 games. He also played in 41 games in the 2019-20 campaign, scoring 17 assists. Davis has also appeared in 55 games with the Eagles since his professional career began in 2018-19. Kevin will wear number 28 for the Grizzlies this season. He was number 8 in each of his previous 2 seasons with the Grizz.

Bafia played in 37 games with the Mavericks this season, scoring 3 goals and 4 assists. Bafia's first professional goal was scored on January 18th, 2021 at Utah. Bafia played his college hockey at Western Michigan University from 2017-2020. Luke will wear number 22 for Utah.

The Grizzlies are at Tulsa for a 2 game series on April 30, May 1. Next week is a big 4 game series vs Rapid City on May 4-5, 7-8. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. 11 of the last 17 regular season games will be played at Maverik Center.

