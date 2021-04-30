Maple Leafs Assign Goaltender Scott to Wichita

Goaltender Ian Scott with the Toronto Marlies vs. the Laval Rocket

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Ian Scott has been reassigned by the Maple Leafs from the Toronto Marlies.

Scott, 22, was selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs (#110 overall). A native of Calgary, Alberta, the 6-foot-4, 181 pound netminder has appeared in one game this season for the Marlies.

Prior to turning pro, he helped the Prince Albert Raiders (Western Hockey League) reach the Memorial Cup during the 2018-19 season. He went 38-8-2 in 49 appearances with a 1.83 goals-against average and .932 save percentage. He won several awards that season, including the CHL Goaltender of the Year, WHL (East) First All-Star Team, WHL Playoffs MVP, WHL Top Goaltender (Del Wilson Trophy) and helped the Raiders to the WHL Title.Â

The Thunder travels to Allen for the next three starting tonight at 7:05 p.m.

