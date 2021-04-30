Komets Snap Tie with Two in the Third

FORT WAYNE, IN - Friday night's tilt between the Wheeling Nailers and Fort Wayne Komets was played very tightly, and it was easy to see that only one or two plays would decide the match. With the score tied in the third period, the Komets got goals from Anthony Petruzzelli and Mathieu Brodeur to pull ahead and eventually win, 3-1 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Brendan Harris' first pro goal was the lone marker for the Nailers.

The Nailers fended off the majority of a first period storm from Fort Wayne, which resulted in a 13-4 differential in shots. The Komets did pick up a goal on the power play at the 10:37 mark of the stanza. Shawn Szydlowski swept the puck into the slot for Alan Lyszczarczyk, who flicked a wrist shot into the right side of the net.

Wheeling tied things up early in the second period. Kyle Marino zipped a pass ahead to Brendan Harris, who was attempting to get a step on his defender as he flew down the right side. With pressure coming, Harris went hard to the net and flipped a backhand over Trevor Gorsuch for his first professional goal. The Nailers had good penalty killing success in the frame, which ended with a bout between Joshua Winquist and Anthony Petruzzelli.

A little more than five minutes into the third, the Komets broke the deadlock. Oliver Cooper laid a punishing check behind the net, which allowed him to center a pass to Petruzzelli for the go-ahead goal. Mathieu Brodeur added insurance with a wrist shot from the left point, then Fort Wayne limited Wheeling to six shots in the third to hold on for the 3-1 decision.

Trevor Gorsuch got the win in goal for the Komets, as he made 20 saves on 21 shots. Shane Starrett put together a solid effort by stopping 25 of the 28 shots he face, but got saddled with the defeat.

