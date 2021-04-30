Stockton Assigns Defensemen Moro and Wilson to Kansas City

Independence, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Friday that the club has received defensemen Greg Moro and Koletrane Wilson from the Stockton Heat of the American Hockey League.

Moro, a six-foot-four, 207-pound, 25-year-old defenseman from Edmonton, Alberta joins the Mavericks after appearing in six games for the Heat this season. This season, he registered two points on one goal and one assist.

Moro played four seasons with Clarkson University, where he was named an alternate captain for his senior season.

Wilson, a six-foot-three, 220-pound, 21-year-old defenseman from Edmonton, Alberta joins the Mavericks after appearing in five games for the Heat this season, where he compiled 15 penalty minutes.

Wilson played four seasons with the Lethbridge Hurricanes of the Western Hockey League, where he was named an alternate captain during the 2019-20 season.

The Mavericks face off against the Rapid City Rush tonight at 8:05 p.m. at the Monument.

