Mavericks Fall 3-2 to Rapid City

Rapid City, S.D. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Rapid City Rush 3-2 Friday night at the Monument. Phil Marinaccio and Rob Bordson netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Saturday night at 8:05 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush at the Monument.

First Period

Rapid City goal: Hunter Garlent (19) at 10:36. Assisted by Mike Hedden and Cedric Montminy.

Kansas City goal: Phil Marinaccio (5) at 10:58. Assisted by Brodie Reid and Rob Bordson.

Rapid City goal: Charlie Curti (4) at 12:52. Assisted by Cedric Montminy.

Shots: KC 9, RC 8

Second Period

Shots: KC 12, RC 10

Third Period

Kansas City goal: Rob Bordson (15) at 4:15. Assisted by Phil Marinaccio and Marcus Crawford.

Rapid City goal: Peter Quenneville (20) at 7:55. Assisted by Tyler Coulter and Avery Peterson.

Shots: KC 3, RC 18

Notes and Streaks

Brodie Reid has points in consecutive games.

Phil Marinaccio registered a multipoint game on one goal and one assist.

Rob Bordson registered a multipoint game on one goal and one assist.

The Mavericks went one-for-three on the power play and two-for-three on the penalty kill.

