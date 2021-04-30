Mavericks Fall 3-2 to Rapid City
April 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
Rapid City, S.D. - The Kansas City Mavericks were defeated by the Rapid City Rush 3-2 Friday night at the Monument. Phil Marinaccio and Rob Bordson netted goals for the Mavericks. The Mavericks return to action Saturday night at 8:05 p.m. against the Rapid City Rush at the Monument.
First Period
Rapid City goal: Hunter Garlent (19) at 10:36. Assisted by Mike Hedden and Cedric Montminy.
Kansas City goal: Phil Marinaccio (5) at 10:58. Assisted by Brodie Reid and Rob Bordson.
Rapid City goal: Charlie Curti (4) at 12:52. Assisted by Cedric Montminy.
Shots: KC 9, RC 8
Second Period
Shots: KC 12, RC 10
Third Period
Kansas City goal: Rob Bordson (15) at 4:15. Assisted by Phil Marinaccio and Marcus Crawford.
Rapid City goal: Peter Quenneville (20) at 7:55. Assisted by Tyler Coulter and Avery Peterson.
Shots: KC 3, RC 18
Notes and Streaks
Brodie Reid has points in consecutive games.
Phil Marinaccio registered a multipoint game on one goal and one assist.
Rob Bordson registered a multipoint game on one goal and one assist.
The Mavericks went one-for-three on the power play and two-for-three on the penalty kill.
Catch all of the Mavericks action on the road and at home with FloSports, the new streaming home of ECHL hockey.
