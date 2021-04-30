Sadek Scores for Rabbits in Friday Night Tilt Versus Icemen

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Jacksonville Icemen scored early and often to down the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 8-1, on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Jack Sadek scored Greenville's lone goal at 14:51 of the second period.

The Icemen jumped out on a 6-0 scoring run with three goals in both the first and second periods. Brenden Miller and Erik Bradford both struck for Jacksonville only 1:32 apart to kickoff the scoring at 8:00 and 9:32. Ara Nazarian scored his first of two goals on a rebound chance at 15:44.

Next period, the Icemen posted three more goals within a span of 2:16. Pascal Aquin tallied at 7:02 followed by Travis Howe scoring against his former team only 60 seconds later. Nazarian earned his second of the evening at 9:18 before Sadek registered for the Swamp Rabbits.

Trevor Hamilton opened the third period with a 5-on-3 power play goal at 39 seconds. Nick Saracino closed out the contest with his 11th goal of the season at 17:48.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action on Saturday, May 1 to rematch the Icemen at 7:05 p.m. Join us as we celebrate cancer survivors and pay tribute to those who have fought and those who continue to fight in the battle against cancer. The Swamp Rabbits will don custom pink jerseys that will be available for auction. Presented by Plumbing in Pink and Bon Secours. Visit swamprabbits.com for more information.

