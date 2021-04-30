Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs. Icemen, 7:05 PM

April 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - After claiming five out of six points versus South Carolina last weekend, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits return to action and begin three games in three nights versus the Jacksonville Icemen.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (25-15-10-3) vs. Jacksonville Icemen (24-19-9-3)

April 30, 2021 | 7:05 PM | Game #54 | Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Referees: Riley Yerkovich (7)

Linesmen: Tarrington Wyonzek (88), Shane Gustafson (87)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust and Matt Caldwell on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits dropped a 3-2 overtime decision last Sunday against South Carolina. Graham Knott opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the campaign only 3:47 past opening puck drop. Down 2-1 late in the second frame, Matthew Strome scored his first as a Swamp Rabbit to even the score at 2-2. In sudden-death overtime, Zach Malatesta scored at 1:06 to walk-off a 3-2 victory for the Rays. Jacksonville returns to action after rallying from down 4-2 to beat the Florida Everblades, 5-4 in overtime, last Saturday. Ara Nazarian and Michael Kim tallied twice only 2:38 apart in the third to force the eventual overtime. Erik Bradford converted at 2:15 of the three-on-three session to complete Jacksonville's comeback.

RE-MEET KEVIN:

Since joining the Swamp Rabbits in April, tonight will feature defenseman Kevin McKernan battling his former club. McKernan skated in 26 games with the Icemen earlier this season and totaled nine points (one goal, eight assists) from the blueline. His lone goal came against Greenville on March 12 at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. In five games since joining the Swamp, the Millbury, Massachusetts native has totaled helpers in his last three.

BEDZYS EARNS THE CALL:

On Wednesday, Swamp Rabbits goaltender Ryan Bednard has been recalled to the American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch by the Florida Panthers. Bednard currently leads all ECHL goaltenders in wins (19), shutouts (4), minutes (1,952) and total saves (867).The four-time Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week recipient currently holds a 19-6-7 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and .916 save percentage. Last season, Bednard played eight games with the AHL's Springfield Thunderbirds and posted a 4-3-0 record. Bednard, 24, is in his second professional season after three collegiate campaigns at Bowling Green State University. The Macomb, Michigan native was selected in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers in the 7th round.

PLAYING WITH ICY HOT:

The Jacksonville Icemen enter tonight's game currently playing their best hockey throughout the 2020-21 season. Winners of three straight and eight of their last 10, Jacksonville currently sits fifth in the Eastern Conference. In the season-series, Ara Nazarian had led the way for Jacksonville with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 11 games versus Greenville. Jacksonville's last four wins have all came on the road against either Florida or South Carolina.

