Oil Kings Welcome Filmon as Video Coach & Manager, Hockey Operations

Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that Adam Filmon has been hired as the teams Video Coach and Manager, Hockey Operations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Adam Filmon to our coaching staff," said President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "His experience in video analysis and analytics will be a tremendous asset to our team. Adam's commitment to growth and his passion for the game align with our organizations goals and values. We look forward to integrating him into our staff in the build up to the 2024-25 WHL Season."

Filmon joins the Oil Kings after spending the 2023/2024 season with the Swift Current Broncos as the team's Director of Video and Analytics and Manager of Business Operations. Born and raised in Winnipeg, Man., Filmon graduated from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops, B.C. with a Business Administration Degree while also playing five seasons of college baseball.

"I am super excited to be joining the Oil Kings," Filmon said. "This organization has a rich history of winning, and I am looking forward to working with the staff and players to add to that history."

Filmon has also worked for the Kamloops Blazers as a Memorial Cup Assistant during the 2022/2023 season, and the Winnipeg Goldeyes in 2022 as an Analytics Assistant and Account Executive. In 2023, he was the Assistant GM of the Kamloops NorthPaws in the West Coast Baseball League.

