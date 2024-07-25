Broncos Acquire Veteran Defenseman

July 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Swift Current, SK - The Swift Current Broncos have acquired overage defenseman Eric Johnston from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for a third-round WHL Prospects Draft pick in 2028.

In three full seasons in the WHL, Johnston has appeared in 192 games, scoring 10 times and adding 40 assists. Last season, the 6'0 ¬Â³ defender was named the 48th captain in the history of the Raiders franchise.

"Eric is an intelligent, puck moving defenseman," said Broncos general manager Chad Leslie. "He has high character and leadership qualities that will benefit our young defense."

A native of Regina, Johnston was originally drafted in the 6th round of the 2019 WHL Bantam Draft by the Edmonton Oil Kings before being traded to Prince Albert in a blockbuster deal that was centred around Montreal Canadiens prospect Kaiden Guhle.

