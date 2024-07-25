Pats Acquire Babcock from Blades

July 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Defenceman John Babcock with the Saskatoon Blades

Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats have acquired 2004-born defenceman John Babcock from the Saskatoon Blades in exchange for a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2028 sixth-round pick.

Babcock, 20, split the 2023-2024 season with the Kelowna Rockets and Saskatoon Blades, recording 17 points (4G-13A) in 64 games. The North Vancouver, B.C., product has 189 career WHL games under his belt since the 2020-2021 season, picking up 51 points (8G-43A), and a plus-minus rating of +43. The veteran 6-foot-2, 204 lb. left-shot defenceman was previously drafted by the Rockets in the fifth round (#110) of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft.

"We are very pleased to add John Babcock to our hockey club. He's a veteran defenseman who adds character and leadership to our club and will be a valuable player for our team," Regina Pats VP, Hockey Operations and GM Alan Millar said. "With no returning 19 or 20-year-old defencemen, it was important to add experience to our backend this off-season, as we prepare for training camp and the season."

