Yager Signs Entry-Level Contract with Penguins

July 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - Brayden Yager crossed another milestone off the list on Thursday.

The Moose Jaw Warriors forward signed a three-year, entry level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins, inking his first contract in the National Hockey League.

Yager was drafted by the Penguins with the 14th overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft.

The Saskatoon product had an outstanding fourth season with the Warriors in 2023-24, helping lead the team to its first Western Hockey League Championship.

During the regular season, Yager finished with a career-best 35 goals and 95 points in 57 games. He then added 11 goals and 27 points in 20 playoff games and three goals and six points in four games at the Memorial Cup.

Yager also represented Canada for the first time at the IIHF World Junior Championship. He finished second on Team Canada in points with two goals and five points in five games.

During his 211 games with the Warriors, Yager has complied 104 goals, 146 assists and 250 points since being selected with the third overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

Yager will attend his second training camp with the Penguins this fall.

