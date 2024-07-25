Chiefs Finalize Hockey Operations Staff Ahead of 2024-25 Season

July 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have finalized their Hockey Operations staff including the hiring of an Associate Coach, Assistant Coach, Equipment Manager and Director of Player Personnel.

ASSOCIATE COACH - Brian Pellerin

Brian Pellerin was named the Chiefs' Associate Coach ahead of the 2024-25 season. Pellerin, who has 13 years of WHL coaching experience, comes to Spokane by way of the Portland Winterhawks, where the Hinton, Alberta native spent the last three seasons as an Assistant Coach. Portland finished in the top three teams of the Western Conference in all three of those seasons, including a 48-win season and Conference Championship in 2023-24. Last season, the Winterhawks boasted the fourth-best power play in the WHL (26.9%) and the sixth-best penalty kill (78.7%) while scoring the most goals of any team in the league with 330.

Prior to his time in Portland, Pellerin spent six seasons as an Associate Coach for the Tri-City Americans (2014-20) and Portland originally as an Assistant Coach (2004-08).

As a player, Pellerin spent his major junior career with the Prince Albert Raiders from 1987-91, where he accumulated 75 goals and 75 assists over 243 games. After his time in the WHL, the winger signed a free-agent contract with the St. Louis Blues in 1991 and spent seven seasons in the International Hockey League from 1991-99, interrupted by a brief stint with the British Ice Hockey Superleague's Bracknell Bees from 1996-98. Pellerin wrapped up his playing career in the Central Hockey League from 2001-03.

"I'm honored to join the Spokane Chiefs organization and it's an incredible privilege for both me and my family," Pellerin said. "I look forward to working with and helping develop this group of Chiefs players. I'd like to thank Matt Bardsley, Brad Lauer and the entire Chiefs organization for this opportunity."

"We are excited to welcome Brian and his family to Spokane," Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "His 13 years of WHL coaching experience will be invaluable to our players. Brian has been instrumental in his team's success along with player development and helping them achieve their goal of playing in the NHL. His passion for the game, teaching skills and ability to connect with his players will be a great addition to our staff."

ASSISTANT COACH - Jake Toporowski

Spokane also named former Chief Jake Toporowski as Assistant Coach. Toporowski spent his entire major junior career with the Chiefs, playing a total of 100 games as a blueliner from 2014-18 for Spokane. After his playing career, Jake was hired as an Assistant Coach with the Quad City Storm (SPHL) from 2019-22. He moved up to the Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL) in 2022-23, where he served as both an Assistant Coach and the Director of Hockey Operations the past two seasons. Originally from Bettendorf, Iowa, Toporowski is the son of former Chief Kerry Toporowski (1989-91) and brother of former Chief Luke Toporowski (2018-22).

"I am very excited to be joining the Spokane Chiefs," Toporowski said. "I know this is a great organization and city from my previous time there and I'm thankful for the opportunity to join the staff. My family and I look forward to getting started!"

"We are excited to welcome Jake and his family back to Spokane," Bardsley said. "Jake is a young and eager coach who was highly recommended from contacts within the USHL. He has a bright mind for the game along with excellent communication and teaching skills. We want to thank Des Moines for allowing us to speak with Jake about this opportunity."

EQUIPMENT MANAGER - Tom Frater

Spokane also brought in Tom Frater as their new Equipment Manager. Frater, an Ontario native, has spent the last 20 seasons as an equipment manager in the Ontario Hockey League, first with the Belleville Bulls from 2003-08, then with the Mississauga Steelheads from 2008-24. During the 2004-05 season, he served as Team Canada's equipment manager at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. Frater celebrated his 1,000th game in the OHL on Friday, January 19, 2018 as the Steelheads took on the Barrie Colts. Since then, he's brought his total games behind the bench to 1,357.

"After long consideration, it became apparent that I really wanted to become a part of the Spokane Chiefs, the premiere organization of the CHL," Frater said. "I would like to thank Bobby [Brett], Mark [Miles], Matt [Bardsley] and the entire Chiefs staff for giving me this opportunity. I look forward to working beside the coaches, scouts, Dave [Filippone], Rich [Ortega] and especially the players."

"we are excited to have Tom join the Spokane Chiefs organization," Bardsley said. "Tom is widely considered as one of the elite equipment managers in the entire CHL. He is known for his ability to put his players first and make sure they have all the necessary equipment needed to maximize their success on the ice. He is professional in his approach to his position and has a strong relationship with his players and staff. We would like to thank Mississauga for allowing us to speak with Tom about this opportunity."

DIRECTOR OF PLAYER PERSONNEL - George Ross

The Chiefs also announced the promotion of George Ross to Director of Player Personnel. Ross has been a part of Spokane's scouting staff since the 2014-15 season, first as a scout, then as Director of U.S. Scouting starting in 2019. Ross will oversee the entire scouting staff from the four Western Canadian Provinces, the United States and Europe and will spearhead all drafts pertaining to the WHL, including the WHL Prospects Draft, the U.S. Priority Draft and the CHL Import Draft for Spokane.

"I am honored and humbled to be taking on an elevated role with such a prestigious and respected organization," Ross said. "Spokane has become home for my family and me over the past five years, and I have had the privilege of working with an excellent group of players, coaches and front office staff. We have an experienced, knowledgeable and dedicated scouting staff in place, and I am excited to lead them as we continue the process of building the next championship team in Spokane."

"We are excited for George and confident that he will do a great job in leading a strong scouting staff," Bardsley said. "He is a good evaluator of talent and has a very good understanding of what we are looking for in a Chiefs player along with the strong culture within the organization. George has shown the ability to build and maintain relationships with players and parents, as well as their representation, and we look forward to watching George and our scouting staff continue to build upon a very strong group of prospects."

Spokane's Athletic Trainer and Conditioning Coach Dave Filippone as well as Director of Hockey Operations Chris Baird have also re-signed multi-year contracts with the organization.

"Dave and Chris have been key contributors to our organization and we're excited to have them continue with us," Bardsley said.

The Chiefs will start their 2024-25 campaign on the road against the Prince George Cougars on September 20, with pre-season play kicking off on Friday, September 6 against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

