Hitmen Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

July 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Calgary Hitmen News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen have officially announced their 2024-25 regular season schedule. The Hitmen will kick off their 30 th Anniversary season on the road in Edmonton on September 28 th before returning home for the club's home opener vs the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Sunday, September 29 at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Game time is 2:00 p.m. MT.

The 2024-25 schedule will see Calgary play 68 games with 34 home and 34 on the road. The Scotiabank Saddledome with play host to Calgary's home games this season along with the 2024 Training Camp taking place at the end of August.

This season will see Calgary travel to the U.S. Division once again for a 10-day road trip, beginning with the Seattle Thunderbirds on Friday, November 8.

Schedule highlights include:

30th Anniversary Season Home Opener - Sunday, September 29 vs Lethbridge (2:00 p.m. MT)

ENMAX Teddy Bear Toss - Sunday, December 1 vs. Moose Jaw (4:00 p.m. MT)

TELUS BE BRAVE #EndBullying - Wednesday, February 26 vs Swift Current (11:00 a.m. MT)

Every Child Matters - Saturday, March 9 vs Brandon (2:00 p.m. MT)

All Hitmen games will be broadcast live on Sportsnet 960-The Fan or online on the Alternate Stream at Sportsnet.ca/960. Fans can also watch online with a paid subscription to WHL Live on CHL TV.

Complete broadcast schedule and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

