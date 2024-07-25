Chiefs' 20-Year-Old Forward Ben Bonni Clears Waivers

July 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have announced that 20-year-old forward Ben Bonni has cleared waivers and will not return to the team for the 2024-25 season.

"Today was extremely difficult to inform Ben that he would not be returning to Spokane," Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "With league rules only allowing teams to roster three 20-year-olds, we felt it was best to make the decision now and allow Ben enough time to secure a spot with another team in junior hockey. Ben was very popular amongst his teammates, staff, fans, and organization. We thank him for everything he has done for the Spokane Chiefs and wish him all the best going forward."

Bonni, a Winnipeg, Manitoba native, played 148 games in a Chiefs sweater after being acquired from the Medicine Hat Tigers in 2021. He played both as a winger and a defensemen throughout his time in Spokane, putting up 10 goals and 22 assists for 32 total points, 24 of which came in the 2023-24 campaign where Bonni also boasted a +15. Last season, Bonni served as a member of the Chiefs' leadership group and was named the Players' Player at the end of the season, as voted on by his teammates. He was originally drafted by the Tigers in the sixth round of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft.

The move cuts Spokane's rostered 20-year-olds down to three: defenseman Brayden Crampton and forwards Rasmus Ekström and Shea Van Olm.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.