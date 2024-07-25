Chiefs' 20-Year-Old Forward Ben Bonni Clears Waivers
July 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs have announced that 20-year-old forward Ben Bonni has cleared waivers and will not return to the team for the 2024-25 season.
"Today was extremely difficult to inform Ben that he would not be returning to Spokane," Chiefs General Manager Matt Bardsley said. "With league rules only allowing teams to roster three 20-year-olds, we felt it was best to make the decision now and allow Ben enough time to secure a spot with another team in junior hockey. Ben was very popular amongst his teammates, staff, fans, and organization. We thank him for everything he has done for the Spokane Chiefs and wish him all the best going forward."
Bonni, a Winnipeg, Manitoba native, played 148 games in a Chiefs sweater after being acquired from the Medicine Hat Tigers in 2021. He played both as a winger and a defensemen throughout his time in Spokane, putting up 10 goals and 22 assists for 32 total points, 24 of which came in the 2023-24 campaign where Bonni also boasted a +15. Last season, Bonni served as a member of the Chiefs' leadership group and was named the Players' Player at the end of the season, as voted on by his teammates. He was originally drafted by the Tigers in the sixth round of the 2019 WHL Prospects Draft.
The move cuts Spokane's rostered 20-year-olds down to three: defenseman Brayden Crampton and forwards Rasmus Ekström and Shea Van Olm.
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from July 25, 2024
- Chiefs' 20-Year-Old Forward Ben Bonni Clears Waivers - Spokane Chiefs
- Hurricanes Announce Bid for 2026 Memorial Cup - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Pats Acquire Babcock from Blades - Regina Pats
- Blades Acquire 2 Draft Picks for Babcock - Saskatoon Blades
- Yager Signs Entry-Level Contract with Penguins - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Grady Martin Looking to Take the Next Step with the Americans - Tri-City Americans
- Terrell Goldsmith Excited to Bring Hard-Nosed Game to Tri-City - Tri-City Americans
- Oil Kings Welcome Filmon as Video Coach & Manager, Hockey Operations - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Chiefs Finalize Hockey Operations Staff Ahead of 2024-25 Season - Spokane Chiefs
- Hitmen Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule - Calgary Hitmen
- Silvertips Promote Mike Fraser to General Manager - Everett Silvertips
- Broncos Acquire Veteran Defenseman - Swift Current Broncos
- Raiders Send Johnston to Broncos for Third Round Pick - Prince Albert Raiders
- Blades Hire Andrew Sarauer as Assistant Coach - Saskatoon Blades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Chiefs' 20-Year-Old Forward Ben Bonni Clears Waivers
- Chiefs Finalize Hockey Operations Staff Ahead of 2024-25 Season
- Chiefs Name Brad Lauer as New Head Coach
- Catton, Esler, Gillespie, Preston Invited to Canada's Program of Excellence Summer Camps
- Cheveldayoff Signs One-Year Contract with AHL's Rochester Americans