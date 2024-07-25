Silvertips Promote Mike Fraser to General Manager

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett Silvertips have officially promoted Mike Fraser to the role of general manager ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Fraser, 45, enters his seventh season within the Silvertips' organization, having been originally hired as Head Scout on July 3, 2018. He was later named Director of Player Personnel on June 9, 2021, and tapped as Assistant General Manager on June 22, 2022.

Fraser assumes the GM role following the departure of former Head Coach/General Manager Dennis Williams, who served as interim General Manager during the Covid-shortened 2021 season and ascended to full-time GM prior to the 2021-22 season.

"My goal with the Silvertips continues to be a focus on developing exciting prospects on the ice and quality people that our community can be proud of," he added. "I also want to continue the winning tradition in Silvertip Country, and I greatly look forward to what lies ahead."

"I look forward to working with Mike as we move into the next chapter of Silvertips history," commented Zoran Rajcic, Chief Operating Officer of the Silvertips. "When I was informed of the moving on of Dennis Williams, the first person I thought of was Mike in becoming our next General Manager. He has worked extremely hard for our organization, recruited some exceptional talent to our team, and he knows the current roster and all of our prospects better than anyone in our organization."

"It's great when you have an opportunity to promote a person from within your staff to an important role such as the General Manager's position," added Rajcic.

Previously with the Silvertips, Fraser was responsible in overseeing the Silvertips scouting staff and talent evaluation across North America and Europe. Notable acquisitions from his first WHL Prospects Draft in Everett include forwards Ben Hemmerling (3rd-round), Austin Roest (3rd-round), Matthew Ng (5th-round), and goaltender Evan May (11th-round) - all of whom made their debuts as a part of the Silvertips U.S. Division championship season in 2021. Hemmerling and Roest were co-recipients of the Silvertips' Rookie of the Year award and eventually grew to become NHL Draftees to the Vegas Golden Knights and Nashville Predators, respectively.

Fraser was also instrumental in bringing in listed prospects such as forwards Ryan Hofer (a Washington Capitals draft pick and AHL Calder Cup Champion), NHL draftee Max Graham, forward Cade Zaplitny, and defenseman Aidan Sutter.

Other picks from recent WHL Prospects Drafts that have suited up for the Silvertips full-time include NHL draftee Eric Jamieson (9th-round, 2020), NHL draftee Tarin Smith (1st-round, 2021), Jesse Heslop (3rd-round, 2021), Carter Bear (6th-round, 2021), Julien Maze (1st-round, 2022), and Lukas Kaplan (6th-round, 2022).

Prior to working with the Silvertips, Fraser served as a scout with the Brandon Wheat Kings for six seasons, contributing to an Eastern Conference title and Scotty Munro Trophy in 2014-15 and an Ed Chynoweth Cup as WHL champions in 2015-16.

Prior to his time in Brandon, he served with the Swift Current Broncos as a scout for seven years from 2005 through 2012. He also coached in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League with Swan Valley for two years from 2003 through 2005, serving on the coaching staff for the MJHL Prospects Game in 2004.

A former goaltender and MAAC All-Rookie honoree in 2000 with Iona College, where he received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in 2003, Fraser was a BCHL All-Star honoree in 1999 and playoff MVP with the Victoria Salsa. He additionally carries experience in print coverage as a sports reporter, columnist, and editor in Manitoba.

