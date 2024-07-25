Blades Acquire 2 Draft Picks for Babcock
July 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Saskatoon Blades News Release
Saskatoon, SK - The Saskatoon Blades and Regina Pats completed a trade on Thursday. The Blades are sending '04 defenseman John Babcock to the Pats in return for a 4th round pick and a 6th round pick.
The trade breakdown is as follows:
SAS receives
2025 4th Round Pick
2028 6th Round Pick
REG receives
John Babcock ('04)
Babcock was acquired by the Blades in a three team trade with Kelowna and Edmonton back in January. Babcock had 1 goal and 6 assists in 29 regular season games for the Blades and added 1 goal in 13 playoff games for the Blue and Gold.
The Blades would like to thank John for all his contributions since joining them in January and wish him nothing but the best in his future.
