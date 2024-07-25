Hurricanes Announce Bid for 2026 Memorial Cup

July 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club officially announced on Thursday their intention to bid to serve as the host team for the 2026 Memorial Cup at the Lethbridge Sportsplex. In 2026, it will mark the 106th edition of the Memorial Cup tournament. The Memorial Cup is the national championship for the Canadian Hockey League, having been awarded since 1919. It will mark the 15th time a Western Hockey League team will host the tournament dating back to 1983.

"It's very exciting for us to once again bid for the Memorial Cup," said Terry Huisman, Hurricanes General Manager of Business Operations.

"We felt like we were very close with our bid for the 2020 tournament, but moving forward we think we have a better opportunity this time. There are many things that we have to get through in the four-step process, but we really feel good about where we are at, and we are going to work hard and do our due diligence to make sure we have the best bid."

It marks the second time in the last five years that the Hurricanes will bid for the Memorial Cup tournament after an unsuccessful bid for the 2020 tournament. Lethbridge has never hosted the Memorial Cup; the Hurricanes have qualified for the tournament once in their history following a WHL Championship in 1997 while the Lethbridge Broncos appeared in the 1983 tournament in Portland.

The bid for the Hurricanes comes after Lethbridge City Council voted on the approval to provide $1.25 million should the 'Canes have a successful bid, while also providing a letter of support to the Sport Tourism Advisory Committee.

"The Hurricanes bring a huge value to our community and having the Memorial Cup come to Lethbridge would be an absolute landmark event for the city and region," said Lethbridge Mayor Blaine Hyggen in a City of Lethbridge media release on Tuesday.

"Most people know that I love the sport of hockey and I am a proud Hurricanes fan, so this is an exciting opportunity."

"We feel very thankful for City Council and the City of Lethbridge in supporting our bid. A tournament like this will have a tremendous impact on the City, surrounding communities and the Province of Alberta, " added Huisman. "Partnering with the City and utilizing their departments and expertise I think can get us over the finish line."

The Hurricanes Memorial Cup committee includes Terry Huisman, Jennifer Norsworthy Acting General Manager of the Sportsplex, Travis Grindle from the City of Lethbridge, local businessman and former Lethbridge Hurricanes board member Brian Wichers and Susan Eymann from the Sport Tourism Advisory Committee. The CHL is anticipated to announce the host city by late November of this year.

The 2025 edition of the Memorial Cup will be hosted by the Rimouski Oceanic of the Quebec & Maritime Junior Hockey League following the Ontario Hockey League 's Saginaw Spirit hosting in 2024. The Kamloops Blazers, Kelowna Rockets and Regina Pats are the last three WHL teams to have been awarded the tournament.

The Memorial Cup has only been held in the Province of Alberta on five occasions, and only twice since the addition of a host team in 1972, most recently when the Red Deer Rebels hosted in 2016. An Alberta-based team has captured the Memorial Cup Championship seven times, with the Edmonton Oil Kings being the last to accomplish the feat when they captured the crown in 2014.

Season Tickets for the 2024-2025 Hurricanes season, including the new premium season ticket, are now available for purchase. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the ENMAX Centre Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.enmaxcentre.ca.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.