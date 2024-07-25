Raiders Send Johnston to Broncos for Third Round Pick

July 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince Albert Raiders News Release







The Prince Albert Raiders dealt away captain Eric Johnston to the Swift Current Broncos on Thursday, acquiring a third round pick in the 2028 WHL Prospects Draft in return.

Johnston is heading into his final WHL season, and served as the Raiders captain in the 2023-24 campaign.

"This was a tough one to make because he's such a quality person," Raiders general manager Curtis Hunt said. "Eric was a great leader for us. Unfortunately, we can only carry three overage players. We're excited for the opportunity that lies ahead for him, and we're going to see him quite a bit at the Hauser over the next year. We wish him nothing but the best of luck."

In 192 career games, the Regina, SK product scored 10 goals, and added 40 assists for 50 points. The defenceman was acquired by the Raiders in the 2021-22 season from Edmonton as part of the deal that sent Kaiden Guhle to the Oil Kings.

Johnston played 173 regular season games as a Raider, as well as 10 playoff contests.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from July 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.