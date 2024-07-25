Terrell Goldsmith Excited to Bring Hard-Nosed Game to Tri-City

July 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







The Tri-City Americans pulled off a blockbuster trade Wednesday afternoon, acquiring towering defenseman Terrell Goldsmith, 18-year-old power forward Grady Martin and goaltender Nathan Preston from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for Lukas Dragicevic and Eric Kahl.

After 185 games with the Raiders, Goldsmith says there was some initial shock when he received a phone call from Raiders general manager Curtis Hunt.

"You're definitely surprised but I think it's more about the excitement for a new opportunity," Goldsmith said from his home in Tsawwassen, British Columbia. "Once you hang up the phone there's a few minutes where you think about how big of a moment it is. I'm really excited to bring my presence down there next season."

Originally drafted 15th overall in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft by the Raiders, Goldsmith has blossomed in an elite shut-down defenseman, something of a lost art in the new age of hockey.

The NHL took notice of Goldsmith during the 2022-23 season as he heard his name called with the 102nd overall pick to the Arizona Coyotes, who now call Salt Lake City, Utah their home as the Utah Hockey Club.

Goldsmith made his first visit to Utah recently for their development camp, and says being able to attend those types of events has a huge impact on your game.

"You get to see the professional mindset and what those guys are all about," he said. "The overall environment is pretty cool. There are so many good players at those camps and you get the chance to pick their brain a little bit."

Having spent the first three years of his WHL career in the Eastern Conference Goldsmith and the Raiders have only made one trip through the U.S. Division during his time in the league, a mid-November swing last season. That included a 5-4 loss to the Americans on November 11.

While there are no shortage of fans in Eastern Conference rinks, Goldsmith says the U.S. Division was unlike anything he had seen in the WHL before.

"The rinks honestly seemed a little bigger than they do out East," he said with a laugh. "The fans are loud, I definitely noticed that. It'll be exciting, I'm definitely looking forward to playing in those types of environments every night."

Known for his imposing size, Goldsmith says he likes to use that to his advantage when he steps on the ice every night, but he's also looking forward to adding other elements to his game.

"I'm a big, physical defenseman that's hard to play against," he stated. "I think I make a good first pass. I focus a lot on my defense but I think I can add some more offense to my game as well."

Goldsmith has recorded 30 points (10-20-30) in his WHL career to date.

Despite having only played against the Americans twice in his career, Goldsmith is no stranger to the team as he knows a number of players on the roster.

"I train with Carter Savage in the summer and I used to play with Jordan Gavin in U15," he said. "Deagen McMillan also lived with me when we played at Delta, so I've known him for a while. Jake Sloan and Jackson Smith also reached out to me after the trade so I've been able to talk with them a bit."

Preparing for his fourth WHL season, Goldsmith keeps things simple when it comes to his expectations for the 2024-25 campaign.

"I just want to be the best version of myself and shut down opposing team's top lines," he said. "It's going to be a fun experience playing somewhere else and I'm really looking forward to the opportunity."

