Grady Martin Looking to Take the Next Step with the Americans

July 25, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Tri-City Americans News Release







Grady Martin admits he was a little nervous when he saw an incoming call from Prince Albert Raiders general manager Curtis Hunt.

The call came Wednesday afternoon to inform the 18-year-old forward that he had been traded to the Tri-City Americans in the deal that sent shockwaves across the WHL.

"I think you're always nervous when the general manager calls you out of the blue," he laughed. "At the same time you're pumped, though. It's a great opportunity for me, and Tri-City is a beautiful town and place to play. When we played there last season, the crowd was unreal. It was electric. I'm so excited to be able to play in front of them every night."

After hanging up the phone, Martin said he had a few minutes to soak in the news before calling his dad to tell him he had been traded.

A native of Oyen, Alberta, a town near the Alberta-Saskatchewan border with a population of less than 1,000 people, Martin thought about his road trip through the U.S. Division with Prince Albert in mid-November 2023 after hearing the news.

"The fans in the U.S. Division are definitely very, very passionate," he said. "It seems like hockey is always buzzing around there, it's always being talked about and is a main focus for the people who live in those towns."

The Raiders home arena, The Art Hauser Centre, is the smallest rink in the WHL by capacity size at 2,580. Fans in 'Hockeytown North' show extreme support for their team, however, with an average attendance of 2,386 during the 2023-24 season.

Drafted 32nd overall by the Raiders in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, Martin says he's gained an understanding of the kind of work needed to be successful in the league.

"I think making the team as a 16-year-old was huge for my development," he said. "Seeing these older guys and how they treat their bodies and approach every single day. I think it's helped me mentally and physically to experience a couple seasons in the WHL to prepare for this upcoming year."

Standing at 6-foot-4, Martin has always tried to his use his size to his advantage on the ice. He says adding strength to his frame has been a key focus over the summer months.

"I'd like to think I'm a pretty strong kid, so I've been touching up on that," he said. "It's just the details on the ice, working on the little things to make my game better, using my strengths to my advantage and preparing myself the right way."

Martin doubled his offensive output from his rookie season in 2023-24.

As he prepares for a new team and a new opportunity, Martin says he's excited at the thought of being an impact player with his new team.

"I'm a big, strong centerman, so I'd like to play that type of role," he stated. "I think I can provide a lot of defensive awareness with some offensive touch. With the right opportunities I think I can be someone who has a big impact on the team."

As much as he's looking forward to taking the next step in his game, Martin's main focus is trying to help the Americans win hockey games.

"I want to win," he stated. "I want the team to win and Tri-City to have a winning team."

