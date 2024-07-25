Blades Hire Andrew Sarauer as Assistant Coach

Saskatoon, SK. The Saskatoon Blades are pleased to announce the hiring of Andrew Sarauer as the team's new assistant coach. Sarauer will join newly named head coach Dan DaSilva and fellow assistant coach Wacey Rabbit behind the bench for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

"Andrew is a local guy who grew up a Blades fan," stated Blades head coach, Dan DaSilva. "He had an excellent playing career and has invaluable knowledge and experiences from that chapter in his life. He's always been a true professional, a great leader, and truly cares about player development both on and off the ice. I am sure his hard work and passion for the game will translate to our culture perfectly."

A native of Outlook, SK, Sarauer played his junior hockey in the BCHL before heading to Northern Michigan University for a four-year career. Andrew was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks and boasts a lengthy professional playing career spanning 15 seasons in both North America and Europe. Sarauer also attained his Hungarian citizenship and played seven years with the Hungary National Team where he played in international events with Blades legend Frank Banham.

The 39-year-old then returned home to North America last season to begin his coaching career with the WHL's Wenatchee Wild.

"This has been one of the top teams in the WHL the last few years, and I couldn't be more excited to build off what they have, and most importantly help develop our players into quality young men." said Sarauer. "I am incredibly honoured and thrilled to join the Blades organization, a team I grew up watching. I want to thank management for the opportunity, and look forward to working alongside Dan, Wacey and the staff."

"Andrew had a distinguished professional career and in his first year of coaching has made an impact on many of the people we spoke to about him," commented Blades general manager, Colin Priestner. "We're excited to add an up-and-coming local product to our bench and feel Andrew will be a great addition to Dan, Wacey, and the rest of the staff."

The Blades would like to welcome Andrew and his family back home to Saskatchewan.

