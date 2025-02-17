OHL Announces New Start Time for Game Between Peterborough and Kitchener

February 17, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Peterborough Petes News Release







(Peterborough, ON) - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that the start time for the regular season game scheduled for today between the host Peterborough Petes and the Kitchener Rangers has been pushed to 3:05 p.m. due to travel conditions resulting from recent weather.

The PMC doors will still be opening at 1:00 p.m. with a number of Family Day activations taking place in the concourse. The 4 Nations Faceoff game between Canada and Finland will be shown throughout the arena leading up to the game.

